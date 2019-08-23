9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock moved upwards by 36.6% to $2.20 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Corporacion America, Inc. (NYSE: CAAP) stock moved upwards by 11.9% to $6.49. The market cap seems to be at $2.5 billion.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) stock rose 2.2% to $0.90. The market cap stands at $128.7 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares surged 0.8% to $0.62.
Losers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) stock decreased by 3.1% to $2.16 during Friday's pre-market session.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock fell 2.4% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
- Deere, Inc. (NYSE: DE) stock decreased by 2.2% to $151.93. The market cap seems to be at $18.5 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $160.00.
- Guangshen Railway Co, Inc. (NYSE: GSH) stock plummeted 1.7% to $15.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock declined 1.7% to $5.82.
