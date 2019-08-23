Market Overview

16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 9:03am   Comments
Gainers

  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock rose 3.5% to $0.59 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.

 

Losers

  • California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock fell 5.2% to $9.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $906.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Tellurian, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) stock plummeted 5.1% to $8.72. The market cap seems to be at $19.8 million. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on July 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock decreased by 4.9% to $1.54. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock fell 4.6% to $2.40. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 4.4% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock plummeted 3.3% to $4.25. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares declined 3.1% to $3.13. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on August 23, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Semgroup, Inc. (NYSE: SEMG) shares fell 2.9% to $9.23. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on August 23, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $11.00.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock fell 2.6% to $29.29. The market cap stands at $20.8 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 2.5% to $7.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 19, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) stock fell 2.4% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock declined 2.2% to $4.44. The market cap stands at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares plummeted 2.0% to $4.31. The market cap seems to be at $942.0 million.
  • Devon Energy, Inc. (NYSE: DVN) stock plummeted 2.0% to $22.57. According to the most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, the current rating is at Buy.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) shares declined 2.0% to $74.00. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on August 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $102.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

