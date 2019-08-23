33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 60.4% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 49.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the successful North Sea deployment of the PB3 PowerBuoy for its customer, Premier Oil.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) rose 16.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after Shaanxi Baoyu Science and Technology Investment reported a 19.5% stake in the company.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 15.8% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.13% on Thursday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 12.8% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after surging 61.21% on Thursday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 9.8% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 8.3% to $14.83 in the pre-market trading session after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company for a blended price of $11.71 per share.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 7.6% to $20.02 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 6.6% to $158.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 6.5% to $26.10 in pre-market trading after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company through a cash tender offer of $26 per share.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 6.1% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing showed Bain Capital holds a 9.99% stake in the company.
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) rose 6% to $6.17 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 5.9% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.2% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire fleet of Suezmax tankers from Trafigura.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) rose 5.4% to $290.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 4.7% to $34.51 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 4.1% to $9.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 3.8% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after falling 5.00% on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 10.8% to $37.40 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 8.5% to $17.31 in pre-market tradingafter the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance on the lower end of analyst estimates. Analysts from multiple firms lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 7.9% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5.60% on Thursday.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 6.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.05% on Thursday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 5.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.76% on Thursday.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 5% to $8.24 in pre-market trading.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 4.6% to $141.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it plans to acquire Pivotal Software and Carbon Black, potentially offsetting strong Q2 results.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 4.3% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after reporting half-year results.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 3.5% to $110.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Entertainment One for $4 billion.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 3.1% to $17.20 in pre-market trading. Gap reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 3.1% to $30.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after declining 7.42% on Thursday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 2.7% to $3.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 2.6% to $18.83 in the pre-market trading session. RBC Capital downgraded L Brands from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 2.4% to $104.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.