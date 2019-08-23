66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares surged 61.2% to close at $5.32 on Thursday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Unified Payments, is entering the $13 billion property management industry through its partnership with VIP Systems.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares jumped 22.6% to close at $4.77 on Thursday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 22.5% to close at $2.23 after the company reported the complete sale of its EMS subsidiary.
- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) gained 18.3% to close at $16.36 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) gained 17.2% to close at $26.42 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) gained 16.8% to close at $24.53.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares surged 16.6% to close at $4.50.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 15.9% to close at $30.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) gained 15.7% to close at $16.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 14.9% to close at $3.00.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) surged 14.3% to close at $2.87.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) rose 14.2% to close at $12.76. Verizon Communications announced it's working with Boingo Wireless to bring 5G ultra wideband service indoors and to public spaces such as airports, stadiums,office buildings andhotels in the Greater Phoenix area.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 14.2% to close at $22.75.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares gained 13% to close at $16.94 following Q2 results.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares climbed 13% to close at $0.78 after the company raised its FY19 EBITDA guidance and issued store sales comparable up 1.8% from last year.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 12.9% to close at $2.88.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 12.9% to close at $6.57.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) gained 12.6% to close at $100.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) climbed 12.4% to close at $4.99.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 11.4% to close at $17.51.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 11.3% to close at $13.84.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 11% to close at $9.19.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 10.6% to close at $3.76.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 10.5% to close at $22.06.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares surged 10.2% to close at $4.22 following Q4 results.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 9.9% to close at $4.01.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) rose 9.8% to close at $88.22 following upbeat Q4 results.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 9.8% to close at $5.48.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 9.7% to close at $8.74.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE: SMPL) gained 9.5% to close at $29.96 after the company announced it will acquire Quest Nutrition, LLC, for $1billion in cash, or approximately $870 million net of tax benefits, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 9.3% to close at $3.87 after Michael Burry announced a long position in the company.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 9.1% to close at $12.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) rose 8.7% to close at $19.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) gained 8.4% to close at $9.04.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) climbed 7.9% to close at $1.78 after the company announced FDA acceptance of IND application for SLS-005 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III Sanfilippo Syndrome.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 7.1% to close at $3.60.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) rose 6.5% to close at $1.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 5.7% to close at $0.1290 after the company signed an exclusive agreement with Salient Medical to distribute the Viveve System to physicians and healthcare providers in Canada.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares tumbled 38.2% to close at $0.7786 on Thursday after the FDA requested stability data for XIPERE. The company said it expects to receive a complete Complete Response Letter and plans to resubmit its New Drug Application in Q1 of 2020.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 32.3% to close at $1.13. Avinger priced 3,813,559 share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.18 per share.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 24.9% to close at $0.71 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) dropped 22.1% to close at $13.56 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 FORT study of fosmetpantotnate in patients with PKAN did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 19.2% to close at $1.90.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 14.5% to close at $22.81.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 12.6% to close at $3.34.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 11.9% to close at $17.06. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) dropped 11.8% to close at $35.09.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 11.4% to close at $9.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRCI) dropped 10.8% to close at $4.20.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 10.4% to close at $6.81.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) dipped 10.4% to close at $15.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 10.3% to close at $29.01.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dipped 9.6% to close at $4.90.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.1% to close at $2.51.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares declined 8.9% to close at $2.76.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dropped 8.5% to close at $3.35.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 8.2% to close at $5.87.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 7.8% to close at $118.41. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced the acquisition of the SaaS company SignalFix for $1.05 billion.
- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) fell 6.8% to close at $23.71 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 6.7% to close at $2.70.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 6.6% to close at $82.04 after announcing leave of absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sella. UBS downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $73 to $90.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 6.3% to close at $95.07.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares dipped 6.1% to close at $11.45.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) slipped 5.5% to close at $98.62.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares fell 5.4% to close at $53.00 following Q2 results.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares fell 5% to close at $2.09.
