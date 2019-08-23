Market Overview

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 5:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares surged 61.2% to close at $5.32 on Thursday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Unified Payments, is entering the $13 billion property management industry through its partnership with VIP Systems.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares jumped 22.6% to close at $4.77 on Thursday.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) rose 22.5% to close at $2.23 after the company reported the complete sale of its EMS subsidiary.
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) gained 18.3% to close at $16.36 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) gained 17.2% to close at $26.42 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) gained 16.8% to close at $24.53.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares surged 16.6% to close at $4.50.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 15.9% to close at $30.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) gained 15.7% to close at $16.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 14.9% to close at $3.00.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) surged 14.3% to close at $2.87.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) rose 14.2% to close at $12.76. Verizon Communications announced it's working with Boingo Wireless to bring 5G ultra wideband service indoors and to public spaces such as airports, stadiums,office buildings andhotels in the Greater Phoenix area.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 14.2% to close at $22.75.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares gained 13% to close at $16.94 following Q2 results.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares climbed 13% to close at $0.78 after the company raised its FY19 EBITDA guidance and issued store sales comparable up 1.8% from last year.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 12.9% to close at $2.88.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 12.9% to close at $6.57.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) gained 12.6% to close at $100.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) climbed 12.4% to close at $4.99.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 11.4% to close at $17.51.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 11.3% to close at $13.84.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 11% to close at $9.19.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) rose 10.6% to close at $3.76.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 10.5% to close at $22.06.
  • LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares surged 10.2% to close at $4.22 following Q4 results.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 9.9% to close at $4.01.
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) rose 9.8% to close at $88.22 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 9.8% to close at $5.48.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 9.7% to close at $8.74.
  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE: SMPL) gained 9.5% to close at $29.96 after the company announced it will acquire Quest Nutrition, LLC, for $1billion in cash, or approximately $870 million net of tax benefits, on a cash-free and debt-free basis.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 9.3% to close at $3.87 after Michael Burry announced a long position in the company.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 9.1% to close at $12.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) rose 8.7% to close at $19.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) gained 8.4% to close at $9.04.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) climbed 7.9% to close at $1.78 after the company announced FDA acceptance of IND application for SLS-005 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III Sanfilippo Syndrome.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 7.1% to close at $3.60.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) rose 6.5% to close at $1.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 5.7% to close at $0.1290 after the company signed an exclusive agreement with Salient Medical to distribute the Viveve System to physicians and healthcare providers in Canada.

 

Losers

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares tumbled 38.2% to close at $0.7786 on Thursday after the FDA requested stability data for XIPERE. The company said it expects to receive a complete Complete Response Letter and plans to resubmit its New Drug Application in Q1 of 2020.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 32.3% to close at $1.13. Avinger priced 3,813,559 share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.18 per share.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 24.9% to close at $0.71 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) dropped 22.1% to close at $13.56 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 FORT study of fosmetpantotnate in patients with PKAN did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) fell 19.2% to close at $1.90.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 14.5% to close at $22.81.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 12.6% to close at $3.34.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 11.9% to close at $17.06. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) dropped 11.8% to close at $35.09.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 11.4% to close at $9.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRCI) dropped 10.8% to close at $4.20.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 10.4% to close at $6.81.
  • Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) dipped 10.4% to close at $15.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 10.3% to close at $29.01.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dipped 9.6% to close at $4.90.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.1% to close at $2.51.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares declined 8.9% to close at $2.76.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dropped 8.5% to close at $3.35.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares fell 8.2% to close at $5.87.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 7.8% to close at $118.41. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced the acquisition of the SaaS company SignalFix for $1.05 billion.
  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) fell 6.8% to close at $23.71 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 6.7% to close at $2.70.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 6.6% to close at $82.04 after announcing leave of absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sella. UBS downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $73 to $90.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 6.3% to close at $95.07.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares dipped 6.1% to close at $11.45.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) slipped 5.5% to close at $98.62.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares fell 5.4% to close at $53.00 following Q2 results.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares fell 5% to close at $2.09.

11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019