Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW: All Eyes On The Midwest
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 22, 2019 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves NOW: All Eyes On The Midwest

Meteorologist Nick Austin talks about the possibility of flooding in Missouri and Kansas. In the carrier update presented by AT&T Business, Donny Gilbert talk about outbound tender volumes and how they are reaching record-highs. We also dive into what shippers are saying about the industry. And, Kyle Cunningham looks at outbound volumes versus total number of fleets in today's broker update.

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain weatherNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Motivates CEOs Like Tim Cook And Elon Musk To Wake Up Every Morning

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session