FreightWaves NOW: All Eyes On The Midwest
Meteorologist Nick Austin talks about the possibility of flooding in Missouri and Kansas. In the carrier update presented by AT&T Business, Donny Gilbert talk about outbound tender volumes and how they are reaching record-highs. We also dive into what shippers are saying about the industry. And, Kyle Cunningham looks at outbound volumes versus total number of fleets in today's broker update.
