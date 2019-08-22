Market Overview

48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 12:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares climbed 27% to $4.19 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Unified Payments, is entering the $13 billion property management industry through its partnership with VIP Systems.
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) rose 18.2% to $16.34 after the company reported Q2 EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) gained 18.1% to $2.15 after the company reported the complete sale of its EMS subsidiary.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 17% to $4.55.
  • Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares jumped 15% to $17.23 following Q2 results.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) gained 14.9% to $1.5850 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) surged 14.7% to $2.88.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) rose 14.4% to $25.80 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) gained 14.2% to $15.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 12.7% to $29.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 11.6% to $0.1361 after the company signed an exclusive agreement with Salient Medical to distribute the Viveve System to physicians and healthcare providers in Canada.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) gained 10.4% to $8.06.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 9.9% to $13.66.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 9.8% to $6.39.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) gained 9.5% to $3.6805.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 9.4% to $4.2150 after climbing 14.81% on Wednesday.
  • Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) climbed 9.4% to $21.80.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 9% to $12.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 8.9% to $8.68.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) rose 8.7% to $96.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 8.5% to $3.97.
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) climbed 8.4% to $87.06 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) rose 7.9% to $19.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 7.8% to $3.8150 after Michael Burry announced a long position in the company.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained 7.5% to $3.45.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) climbed 7.3% to $1.77 after the company announced FDA acceptance of IND application for SLS-005 for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type III Sanfilippo Syndrome.
  • Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) gained 7.3% to $8.95.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares jumped 5.8% to $0.7303 after the company raised its FY19 EBITDA guidance and issued store sales comparable up 1.8% from last year.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) gained 4.1% to $34.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

 

Losers

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares dipped 44.1% to $0.7049 after the FDA requested stability data for XIPERE. The company said it expects to receive a complete Complete Response Letter and plans to resubmit its New Drug Application in Q1 of 2020.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 32.3% to $1.13. Avinger priced 3,813,559 share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.18 per share.
  • Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) fell 27.6% to $12.59 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 FORT study of fosmetpantotnate in patients with PKAN did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
  • iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) dropped 19.2% to $1.90.
  • Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) dipped 19% to $0.7656 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) fell 12.1% to $17.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) dipped 11.4% to $14.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 9.8% to $115.83. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced the acquisition of the SaaS company SignalFix for $1.05 billion.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dropped 9.5% to $2.6190.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 9.3% to $9.62 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dropped 9.1% to $1.9997.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 9% to $92.42.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) dropped 8.7% to $3.34.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares declined 8.3% to $5.86.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares dipped 7.8% to $11.24.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 7.7% to $81.13 after announcing leave of absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sella. UBS downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $73 to $90.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 6.7% to $97.38.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares fell 6.1% to $52.58 following Q2 results.
  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) fell 5.1% to $24.14 after the company reported results for its second quarter.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

