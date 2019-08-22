Storms, Flood Potential From Rockies To East Coast

SONAR Critical Events: Flash Flood Watch areas for August 22, 2019 as of 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Today, August 22, 2019 will be another unsettled afternoon and evening with thunderstorms scattered from portions of the Rockies all the way to the East Coast. Storms could pack a bit more punch in spots from the Texas Panhandle to New England – localized areas of large hail, violent winds and/or flash flooding are possible. This could slow down long-haul drivers at times on I-40 from Amarillo to Nashville, as well as tweener hauls on I-44 from Oklahoma City to St. Louis (through Joplin, a market with a recent spike in outbound freight volumes) and on I-81 from Bristol, Tennessee to Scranton, Pennsylvania. An official Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from Tulsa to St. Louis and southwestern Illinois. The I-95 corridor may be dicey in some places from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Portland, Maine.

A few severe storms could also pop up along the I-25 corridor from Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming and Billings, Montana. However, most storms that develop should be garden variety, causing minimal delays.

Tropical update

SONAR Critical Events: Tropical Storm Ivo on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Tropical Storm Ivo, pronounced EYE-vo, is spinning in the eastern Pacific, centered 550 miles from the tip of the Baja Peninsula. As of 11:00 a.m. EDT, Ivo's maximum sustained winds were 65 mph, forecast to increase to Category 1 hurricane strength on Friday, August 23.

Ivo poses no threat to any land assets. However, freighter crews will have to steer around the storm during the next several days. So, there may be minor delays in the arrivals/departures of ocean cargo.

