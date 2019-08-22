Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 10:32am   Comments
On Thursday morning, 111 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Facts of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS).
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 4.45% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $384.33. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $221.43. Shares traded down 0.28%.
  • American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares broke to $227.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $266.02. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares broke to $63.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.02%.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares were up 6.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.75.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $179.31. Shares traded down 0.02%.
  • McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares set a new 52-week high of $150.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.08%.
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.52.
  • ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDY) shares hit a yearly high of $197.40. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares set a new yearly high of $319.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.78.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $144.12.
  • Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares broke to $59.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $94.54 with a daily change of up 9.09%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.72 on Thursday, moving up 1.3%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.68. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $389.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR-B) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.73%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3,670.20 with a daily change of up 2.49%.
  • CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.31%.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $111.73 with a daily change of down 0.32%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.22. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.14. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit $307.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $147.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Tele2 (OTC: TLTZF) shares set a new yearly high of $14.88 this morning. The stock was up 6.99% on the session.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.23.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.33 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.52. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.99 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,279.91 Thursday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.86 Thursday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $258.96 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Swiss Prime Site (OTC: SWPRF) shares broke to $99.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.47%.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares broke to $155.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $86.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Polymetal International (OTC: AUCOY) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to $37.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.97.
  • NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $484.99 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.01%.
  • Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) shares were up 0.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.14 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares hit $85.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.44%.
  • Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) shares hit a yearly high of $48.83. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.
  • Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) shares hit a yearly high of $104.88. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares hit $35.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.41%.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.43 Thursday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares set a new yearly high of $16.09 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $92.81. Shares traded down 0.25%.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.29%.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares hit $23.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.50. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares set a new yearly high of $28.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.26.
  • Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit a yearly high of $85.44. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares were up 2.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $99.97.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.30 on Thursday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Wetherspoon (J D) (OTC: JDWPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.28. The stock traded up 9.56% on the session.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.53 on Thursday, moving down 0.61%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.72.
  • World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.99 with a daily change of up 3.23%.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN) shares hit a yearly high of $23.57. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.63. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) shares set a new yearly high of $89.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.49% on the session.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares set a new yearly high of $53.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.33 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.2%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.65 Thursday. The stock was up 4.67% for the day.
  • First National Nebraska (OTC: FINN) shares broke to $10,100.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.99.
  • Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.74. Shares traded up 11.34%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit $218.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.
  • CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.56 on Thursday, moving up 0.55%.
  • RaySearch Loratories (OTC: RSLBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.77%.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.71 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.45%.
  • Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.58 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.73%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.24 on Thursday, moving up 1.06%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares broke to $7.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.08 Thursday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
  • NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
  • Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.38%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares broke to $37.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.03%.
  • Intelligent Systems (AMEX: INS) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.45 Thursday. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares were up 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.93.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.49.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.87 on Thursday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Victoria Gold (OTC: VITFF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.42. The stock traded down 0.44% on the session.
  • Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.46 Thursday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Thursday, moving up 1.71%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.70 on Thursday, moving down 2.54%.
  • Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.89 with a daily change of down 1.86%.
  • Tempus Applied Solns Hldg (OTC: TMPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.70 with a daily change of up 18.55%.
  • Belo Sun Mining (OTC: VNNHF) shares were up 47.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.35.
  • scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares broke to $6.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.42%.
  • Southeastern Banking (OTC: SEBC) shares hit a yearly high of $21.75. The stock traded up 4.76% on the session.
  • Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares were up 10.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.50.
  • US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares were down 1.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.26 for a change of down 1.81%.
  • LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.57 Thursday. The stock was up 4.38% for the day.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.80. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
  • Golden Matrix Group (OTC: GMGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.76%.
  • Global Clean Energy (OTC: GCEI) shares were down 4.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of down 4.26%.
  • ABV Consulting (OTC: ABVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.70. The stock traded up 37.25% on the session.
  • Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.0029 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Home Treasure Finders (OTC: HMTF) shares hit $0.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 22.24%.
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) shares broke to $0.0045 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 16.22%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
