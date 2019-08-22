Market Overview

26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 14.7% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after falling 7.97% on Wednesday.
  • Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) rose 11.7% to $25.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.04% on Wednesday.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares rose 11.6% to $17.84 in pre-market trading after strong gains in revenue.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 9.3% to $29.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) rose 9% to $97.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 8.3% to $3.85 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 7.6% to $13.20 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $40 to $30.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) rose 7.5% to $24.25 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 7.1% to $6.78 in pre-market trading after the NY Post, citing sources, reported there is a bidding war for the company.
  • Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 5.9% to $37.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 5.8% to $5.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 5.2% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.81% on Wednesday.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) rose 4.1% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.37% on Wednesday.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) rose 4% to $2.65 in pre-market trading

Losers

  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) fell 31.1% to $1.15 in the pre-market trading session. Avinger priced 3,813,559 share underwritten public offering of common stock at $1.18 per share.
  • Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) fell 29.5% to $12.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 FORT study of fosmetpantotnate in patients with PKAN did not meet its primary or secondary endpoints.
  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) fell 8.5% to $23.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) fell 8.3% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 6.1% to $7.37 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.32% on Wednesday.
  • Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 5% to $30.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 4.7% to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
  • FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) shares fell 3.8% to $103.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 3.7% to $123.70 in pre-market trading. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced the acquisition of the SaaS company SignalFix for $1.05 billion.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares fell 3.4% to $54.10 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 3% to $85.30 in pre-market trading after announcing leave of absence of CEO and Founder, Guy Sella. UBS downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $73 to $90.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 2.5% to $4.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

