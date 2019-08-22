60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares jumped 34.1% to close at $1.85 on Wednesday after Tilman Fertitta a company director bought 1 million shares at $1.43 per share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 28.1% to close at $2.8950 on Wednesday after receiving an offer from Xian Chang MA to buy 680,000 shares of the company’s common stock at $3 per share.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) rose 26.1% to close at $8.45 after reporting Q2 results.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 25.4% to close at $6.96.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) climbed 20.4% to close at $103.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) shares gained 20.2% to close at $4.99.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) climbed 19.9% to close at $13.67.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 19.2% to close at $6.52.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 18.5% to close at $7.93.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 17% to close at $0.8310 after the company announced a technology licensing program for its MyoPro in international markets.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 16.6% to close at $53.00.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 16% to close at $30.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 15.3% to close at $6.40 following Q2 results.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) climbed 15.3% to close at $8.67.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 14.8% to close at $4.65.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 14.3% to close at $4.16.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares climbed 14% to close at $3.82.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) gained 13.9% to close at $29.52.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) rose 13.9% to close at $52.28.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) climbed 13.8% to close at $4.55.
- The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE: LGL) gained 13.6% to close at $10.70.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) rose 13.3% to close at $4.44 after several firms initiated coverage on the company's stock with Buy ratings.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 13% to close at $10.45.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 12.6% to close at $6.33.
- Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) shares gained 12.3% to close at $11.04.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) shares jumped 12% to close at $12.59.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) gained 12% to close at $2.62.
- Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) climbed 11.5% to close at $8.90.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 11.4% to close at $9.86.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares surged 11.3% to close at $2.65.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 10.4% to close at $108.00 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares gained 10.4% to close at $2.76.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 9.7% to close at $8.28.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares gained 9.2% to close at $7.47.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 8.6% to close at $10.10.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) rose 8.2% to close at $5.82.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) shares rose 7.6% to close at $4.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares gained 6.9% to close at $22.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares rose 6.4% to close at $21.00.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) rose 6.4% to close at $8.95 after a 13D filing shows F9 Investments holds a 5.96% stake in the company.
Losers
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares tumbled 42.7% to close at $1.21 on Wednesday after the company reported proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares dropped 31.7% to close at $1.85.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares dipped 16.8% to close at $12.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares tumbled 15.9% to close at $49.01 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) dipped 12.6% to close at $43.77 after the company reported Q2 earnings results..
- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) fell 12.4% to close at $14.76 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) tumbled 11.8% to close at $3.66.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 11.7% to close at $10.60 on post-IPO volatility after shares opened for trade on Thursday above the IPO price.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares declined 10.6% to close at $3.21.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares dropped 10.5% to close at $2.56 on Wednesday after declining 4.67% on Tuesday.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares fell 9.7% to close at $10.67.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares dipped 8.9% to close at $3.40.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) dropped 8.7% to close at $13.71.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) dipped 8.4% to close at $7.33.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) dipped 8.1% to close at $2.05.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 8% to close at $2.31.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) slipped 7.5% to close at $3.23. Citigroup downgraded Synlogic from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $20 to $2.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 7.3% to close at $7.85 after the company announced that domestic passenger vehicles sales in India fell by 30.98% last month.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 6.9% to close at $2.44.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares declined 5.2% to close at $24.10 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.