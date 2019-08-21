38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares jumped 65% to $3.73 after receiving an offer from Xian Chang MA to buy 680,000 shares of the company’s common stock at $3 per share.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares climbed 36.6% to $0.969 after the company announced a technology licensing program for its MyoPro in international markets.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) rose 31.6% to $9.21 after dropping 22.2% on Tuesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 20.3% to $1.66 after Tilman Fertitta a company director bought 1 million shares at $1.43 per share.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) climbed 19% to $101.81 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) gained 12.8% to $29.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) rose 11.2% to $108.86 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 10.9% to $8.37.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 10.5% to $50.24.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 10.4% to $10.27.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares gained 9.4% to $21.60.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 9% to $49.58.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) gained 8.9% to $5.86.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 8.6% to $7.43.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares jumped 8.3% to $22.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) shares surged 7.9% to $4.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares gained 7.2% to $3.59.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) climbed 6.9% to $7.15.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) rose 5.9% to $4.15 after several firms initiated coverage on the company's stock with Buy ratings.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) rose 5.5% to $8.87 after a 13D filing shows F9 Investments holds a 5.96% stake in the company.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) climbed 5.1% to $3.0990 after the company announced it will be collaborating with Singapore's HPB to provide devices for the citizens in Singapore who commit to a monthly subscription in support of Singapore's smart nation initiative.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) gained 3.7% to $12.81 following reports that Renault and Fiat Chrysler could restart merger negotiations.
Losers
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares dipped 38.3% to $1.30 after the company reported proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 17.5% to $2.36 after declining 4.67% on Tuesday.
- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) dropped 13% to $14.67 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) dipped 12.4% to $2.20.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) dropped 11.9% to $44.19 after the company reported Q2 earnings results..
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares fell 11.6% to $51.48 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) tumbled 11.5% to $2.32.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) dropped 8.6% to $3.19. Citigroup downgraded Synlogic from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $20 to $2.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) shares fell 8% to $28.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) dropped 7.5% to $72.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) shares declined 7.5% to $13.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 7.4% to $7.84 after the company announced that domestic passenger vehicles sales in India fell by 30.98% last month.
- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: TGNA) dropped 6.6% to $14.51. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on Tegna with a Neutral rating and a $17 price target.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) dropped 6.5% to $8.64 after reporting Q2 results.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 5.8% to $11.00 following Q2 results.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares declined 4.8% to $24.21 after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $30 to $20.
