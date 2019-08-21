A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 21, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- iBio (NYSE: IBIO) shares were down 14% to $0.76 after rising more than 200% Tuesday after the company reported an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) shares were down 6% to $1.85. The company reported Q3 sales of $22.45 million up from $19.16 million year-over-year.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares were down 5.8% to $2.10. On Monday evening, the FDA approved its NDA for the oral and intravenous formulations of Xenleta, or lefamulin.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 0.7% to $155.10.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were down 0.6% to $108.05 after Nomura reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $134 to $118.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 1.1% to $219.46. Baird reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) shares were down 1.6% to $32.47. The company reported Q2 worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) shares were up 4.4% to $46.88.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were up 7.8% to $1.24.
- VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares were up 1.2% to $3.97. On Tuesday morning, the company reported new pilot clinical study results showing the addition of Qsymia significantly improved weight loss compared to surgery alone.
