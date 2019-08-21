Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 21, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. iBio (NYSE: IBIO) shares were down 14% to $0.76 after rising more than 200% Tuesday after the company reported an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
  2. Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) shares were down 6% to $1.85. The company reported Q3 sales of $22.45 million up from $19.16 million year-over-year.
  5. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares were down 5.8% to $2.10. On Monday evening, the FDA approved its NDA for the oral and intravenous formulations of Xenleta, or lefamulin.
  6. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 0.7% to $155.10.
  7. Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were down 0.6% to $108.05 after Nomura reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $134 to $118.
  8. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 1.1% to $219.46. Baird reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock.
  9. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) shares were down 1.6% to $32.47. The company reported Q2 worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  10. Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) shares were up 4.4% to $46.88.
  11. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were up 7.8% to $1.24.
  12. VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares were up 1.2% to $3.97. On Tuesday morning, the company reported new pilot clinical study results showing the addition of Qsymia significantly improved weight loss compared to surgery alone.

Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BYND)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Beyond Meat Products 'Catching On With Consumers,' JPMorgan Says In Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Cree Drops Following Weak Guidance; Myomo Shares Surge

High-Level CannTrust Employees Leave In Aftermath Of Health Canada Violations