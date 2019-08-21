3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock increased by 1.1% to $11.76 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares plummeted 2.6% to $0.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
- AmeriGas Partners, Inc. (NYSE: APU) stock fell 1.4% to $31.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
