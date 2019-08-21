Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock increased by 10.6% to $2.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares increased by 9.7% to $3.23. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares surged 5.3% to $2.97. The market cap seems to be at $86.9 million.
  • Viomi Technology Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock surged 5.1% to $9.70. The market cap stands at $622.7 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 4.8% to $20.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.1 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock surged 3.9% to $1.61.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.18.
  • Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares rose 3.6% to $4.60. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.19. The market cap stands at $740.7 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $263.50. The market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $320.00.
  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock rose 2.9% to $121.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock surged 2.5% to $19.47. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.

 

Losers

  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) stock decreased by 4.0% to $55.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on August 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORX) stock declined 3.5% to $3.60. The market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares plummeted 3.5% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares decreased by 3.3% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares fell 2.1% to $108.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $114.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + AMRH)

Analog Devices Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019
28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Global Alliance For Cannabis Commerce Elects Industry Veteran Rezwan Khan As New President