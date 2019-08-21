17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock increased by 10.6% to $2.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares increased by 9.7% to $3.23. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) shares surged 5.3% to $2.97. The market cap seems to be at $86.9 million.
- Viomi Technology Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock surged 5.1% to $9.70. The market cap stands at $622.7 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock increased by 4.8% to $20.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $732.1 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.
- Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) stock surged 3.9% to $1.61.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.18.
- Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares rose 3.6% to $4.60. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock moved upwards by 3.2% to $4.19. The market cap stands at $740.7 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $263.50. The market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $320.00.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock rose 2.9% to $121.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock surged 2.5% to $19.47. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
Losers
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) stock decreased by 4.0% to $55.90 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on August 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- SCWorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: WORX) stock declined 3.5% to $3.60. The market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares plummeted 3.5% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares decreased by 3.3% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares fell 2.1% to $108.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on June 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $114.00.
