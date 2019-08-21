55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 71.1% to close at $3.73 on Tuesday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) jumped 36.7% to close at $4.51 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares climbed 29.6% to close at $1.97 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 sales up from last year.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 28.7% to close at $3.14.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares gained 28.6% to close at $0.8999 after the company announced an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) gained 23.5% to close at $12.00.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 18.4% to close at $3.02 after the company announced a settlement to resolve the "Track 1" opioid cases. The settlement will resolve Track 1 cases which assert claims relating to manufacturing, marketing, distribution, etc.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 17.2% to close at $4.78.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 17% to close at $20.59.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 15.3% to close at $3.92. VIVUS highlighted study results showing that the addition of company's Qsymia to gastric sleeve surgery significantly improves weight loss compared with surgery alone.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 14% to close at $12.61 after the company announced positive data from a study supporting longer RAP treatment.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 13.5% to close at $3.29.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 12.2% to close at $13.95 after Reuters reported the company may be considering an all-cash sale to a private equity firm as an alternative to a potential merger with Mitel.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 12% to close at $8.38.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) climbed 11.8% to close at $6.24.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 10.7% to close at $7.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.10.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) shares rose 10.7% to close at $31.24 after NY Post reported that Apollo Global Management could offer as much as $36 per share for Hilton Grand Vacations.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) rose 10.1% to close at $2.39.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) climbed 8.8% to close at $3.10.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 7.9% to close at $3.96.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 7.4% to close at $0.5070 after the company was granted an exclusive license from Wayne State University for technology and patents related TNX-1600.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) climbed 7.1% to close at $10.47.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.6% to close at $153.97 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 6% to close at $2.31.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 5.7% to close at $3.14.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 5.6% to close at $6.60.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.6% to close at $14.15 after the company announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its investigational Zika vaccine mRNA-1893.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 4.5% to close at $7.01 after the company announced a generic EpiPen Jr in the U.S.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 4.4% to close at $217.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 4.3% to close at $108.72 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares dipped 27.9% to close at $0.40 on Tuesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 27.7% to close at $3.49 after the company discontinued the development of SYNB1020 to treat hyperammonemia.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 22.2% to close at $7.00 on Tuesday after declining 37.67% on Monday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 20.4% to close at $3.82 on Tuesday after climbing 133.01% on Monday. DPW Holdings posted Q2 revenue of $6.148 million and operating loss of $3.969 million.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) declined 17.7% to close at $46.46. Fabrinet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares dipped 15.2% to close at $102.07 after the company announced it had received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the new drug application seeking accelerated approval of Golodirsen.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 15.1% to close at $18.60 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $18 per share.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dipped 13.6% to close at $42.19.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 12.7% to close at $2.62 after surging 141.94% on Monday.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) dipped 11.4% to close at $1.94.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 10.2% to close at $11.60.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares fell 9.9% to close at $1.83.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) dropped 9.1% to close at $3.20.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) dipped 9.1% to close at $2.51.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 8.9% to close at $5.55.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) shares fell 8.9% to close at $267.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 8.6% to close at $27.26. Elanco Animal Health announced a deal to buy Bayer's animal health business in a transaction valued at $7.6 billion in cash and stock.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares dropped 8.6% to close at $33.00 after reporting Q2 results.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares fell 8.6% to close at $4.15.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 8.5% to close at $6.67.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 7.4% to close at $2.49.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dipped 7.2% to close at $9.30.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 7.1% to close at $4.59.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares fell 7% to close at $3.19.
