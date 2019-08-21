Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 5:07am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 71.1% to close at $3.73 on Tuesday.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) jumped 36.7% to close at $4.51 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares climbed 29.6% to close at $1.97 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 sales up from last year.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 28.7% to close at $3.14.
  • iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares gained 28.6% to close at $0.8999 after the company announced an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
  • 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) gained 23.5% to close at $12.00.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 18.4% to close at $3.02 after the company announced a settlement to resolve the "Track 1" opioid cases. The settlement will resolve Track 1 cases which assert claims relating to manufacturing, marketing, distribution, etc.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 17.2% to close at $4.78.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 17% to close at $20.59.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 15.3% to close at $3.92. VIVUS highlighted study results showing that the addition of company's Qsymia to gastric sleeve surgery significantly improves weight loss compared with surgery alone.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 14% to close at $12.61 after the company announced positive data from a study supporting longer RAP treatment.
  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 13.5% to close at $3.29.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 12.2% to close at $13.95 after Reuters reported the company may be considering an all-cash sale to a private equity firm as an alternative to a potential merger with Mitel.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 12% to close at $8.38.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) climbed 11.8% to close at $6.24.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 10.7% to close at $7.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.10.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) shares rose 10.7% to close at $31.24 after NY Post reported that Apollo Global Management could offer as much as $36 per share for Hilton Grand Vacations.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) rose 10.1% to close at $2.39.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) climbed 8.8% to close at $3.10.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) gained 7.9% to close at $3.96.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 7.4% to close at $0.5070 after the company was granted an exclusive license from Wayne State University for technology and patents related TNX-1600.
  • the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) climbed 7.1% to close at $10.47.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.6% to close at $153.97 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 6% to close at $2.31.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 5.7% to close at $3.14.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 5.6% to close at $6.60.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.6% to close at $14.15 after the company announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its investigational Zika vaccine mRNA-1893.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 4.5% to close at $7.01 after the company announced a generic EpiPen Jr in the U.S.
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 4.4% to close at $217.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 4.3% to close at $108.72 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares dipped 27.9% to close at $0.40 on Tuesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 27.7% to close at $3.49 after the company discontinued the development of SYNB1020 to treat hyperammonemia.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 22.2% to close at $7.00 on Tuesday after declining 37.67% on Monday.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 20.4% to close at $3.82 on Tuesday after climbing 133.01% on Monday. DPW Holdings posted Q2 revenue of $6.148 million and operating loss of $3.969 million.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) declined 17.7% to close at $46.46. Fabrinet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares dipped 15.2% to close at $102.07 after the company announced it had received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the new drug application seeking accelerated approval of Golodirsen.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 15.1% to close at $18.60 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $18 per share.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dipped 13.6% to close at $42.19.
  • Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 12.7% to close at $2.62 after surging 141.94% on Monday.
  • STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) dipped 11.4% to close at $1.94.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 10.2% to close at $11.60.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares fell 9.9% to close at $1.83.
  • Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) dropped 9.1% to close at $3.20.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) dipped 9.1% to close at $2.51.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 8.9% to close at $5.55.
  • The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) shares fell 8.9% to close at $267.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 8.6% to close at $27.26. Elanco Animal Health announced a deal to buy Bayer's animal health business in a transaction valued at $7.6 billion in cash and stock.
  • Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares dropped 8.6% to close at $33.00 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares fell 8.6% to close at $4.15.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 8.5% to close at $6.67.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 7.4% to close at $2.49.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dipped 7.2% to close at $9.30.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 7.1% to close at $4.59.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares fell 7% to close at $3.19.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANAB + ADVM)

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi's Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
82 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019