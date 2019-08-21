Indian Regulator Clears Canadian Pension Fund Stake In Delhivery

An Indian government regulator cleared the way for the investment arm of Canada's public pension fund to acquire up to 8 percent of the logistics firm Delhivery.

The Competition Commission of India announced the decision in a tweet on August 20. The deal, reportedly worth about $150 million, gives the e-commerce fulfillment company the backing of one of the world's largest private equity investors, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

.@CCI_India approves the acquisition of shares in Delhivery Private Limited by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board — CCI (@CCI_India) August 20, 2019

CPPIB will purchase shares from existing investors, according to a notice filed with the Competition Commission. A CPPIB spokesperson declined to comment on the deal.

Delhivery reached unicorn status in March after raising $413 million from the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. The deal valued the company at $1.5 billion.

Delhivery delivers more than 500,000 packages daily across India. The company said in March that it planned to use SoftBank's funding to grow its market share and expand its supply chain platform.

CPPIB has about $300 billion (C$400 billion) under management.

CPPIB, which manages assets on behalf of the national retirement pension system, is in the process of taking a controlling interest of Ontario toll operator 407 International Inc for C$3.25 billion.

Image Sourced from Pixabay