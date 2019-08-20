Three Top NRA Officials Step Down

Three top officials at the National Rifle Association have stepped down in the latest departures amid a controversy over spending by the gun rights advocacy group.

CNN reported Tuesday that country music singer Craig Morgan and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress have resigned from the organization’s board.

The network also reported that David Lehman is stepping down as the organization’s deputy executive director and general counsel at its legal action organization. Lehman served as one of the organization’s top lobbyists.

Morgan and Childress both have been prominent public faces of the NRA.

Ongoing Controversy

The resignations are the latest for the NRA, which has been mired in a controversy over spending, including allegations that the group’s longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre spent the group’s money lavishly on clothes and travel, along with questions raised about spending by several members of the board, including Childress and Morgan.

The departures also follow the forced resignation of former NRA President Oliver North, who was ousted in a power struggle with LaPierre.

The NRA has said its finances are healthy and that allegations of misspending are unfounded.

Related Links:

Trump Suggests Need To Strengthen Background Checks In Wake Of Shootings, But Ties In Immigration Policy

Smith & Wesson Maker Had Good Quarter, But Politics Keep This Analyst On The Sidelines