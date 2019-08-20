Market Overview

44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 12:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 71.1% to $2.5999 after the company reported Q3 sales up from last year.
  • iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares climbed 66.4% to $1.165 after the company announced an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) climbed 28.2% to $3.2685 after the company announced a settlement to resolve the "Track 1" opioid cases. The settlement will resolve Track 1 cases which assert claims relating to manufacturing, marketing, distribution, etc.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 22.4% to $4.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 19.7% to $4.07. VIVUS highlighted study results showing that the addition of company's Qsymia to gastric sleeve surgery significantly improves weight loss compared with surgery alone.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 13.7% to $0.5367 after the company was granted an exclusive license from Wayne State University for technology and patents related TNX-1600.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 12.7% to $7.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 10.5% to $4.51.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) climbed 10.5% to $3.1499.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) shares rose 9.9% to $31.00 after NY Post reported that Apollo Global Management could offer as much as $36 per share for Hilton Grand Vacations.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 9.7% to $13.64 after Reuters reported the company may be considering an all-cash sale to a private equity firm as an alternative to a potential merger with Mitel.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 9.4% to $3.25.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 9.3% to $3.06.
  • Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) gained 9% to $8.93.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 8.2% to $7.26 after the company announced a generic EpiPen Jr in the U.S.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 7.9% to $112.45 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) climbed 7.8% to $10.54
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 7.5% to $6.72.
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 7% to $14.34 after the company announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its investigational Zika vaccine mRNA-1893.
  • Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 7% to $2.3538.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.3% to $153.56 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) rose 4.7% to $109.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 4.4% to $217.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 4.2% to $2.8230 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 34.2% to $0.3650 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 29.4% to $3.41 after the company discontinued the development of SYNB1020 to treat hyperammonemia.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares dropped 19.4% to $5.90 after the company suspended enrollment in independent investigator-sponsored Phase III metastatic pancreatic study ACELARATE following a prespecified futility analysis.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) declined 14.8% to $48.13. Fabrinet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 14.2% to $103.24 after the company announced it had received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the new drug application seeking accelerated approval of Golodirsen.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 11% to $2.67 session after gaining 43.54% on Monday.
  • Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares fell 10.6% to $32.26 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 10.2% to $6.55.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 10% to $19.72 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $18 per share.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 9.1% to $2.4454.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares tumbled 8.9% to $1.85.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 8.2% to $8.26 after declining 37.67% on Monday.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dipped 7.8% to $45.05.
  • The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) shares dropped 7.7% to $270.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 7.7% to $4.56.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares declined 7.6% to $3.17.
  • Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 7.2% to $27.67. Elanco Animal Health announced a deal to buy Bayer's animal health business in a transaction valued at $7.6 billion in cash and stock.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dipped 6.5% to $9.37.
  • Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 5% to $2.85 after surging 141.94% on Monday.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 4.8% to $4.5698 after climbing 133.01% on Monday. DPW Holdings posted Q2 revenue of $6.148 million and operating loss of $3.969 million.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

