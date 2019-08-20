44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 71.1% to $2.5999 after the company reported Q3 sales up from last year.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares climbed 66.4% to $1.165 after the company announced an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) climbed 28.2% to $3.2685 after the company announced a settlement to resolve the "Track 1" opioid cases. The settlement will resolve Track 1 cases which assert claims relating to manufacturing, marketing, distribution, etc.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 22.4% to $4.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 19.7% to $4.07. VIVUS highlighted study results showing that the addition of company's Qsymia to gastric sleeve surgery significantly improves weight loss compared with surgery alone.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 13.7% to $0.5367 after the company was granted an exclusive license from Wayne State University for technology and patents related TNX-1600.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 12.7% to $7.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 10.5% to $4.51.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) climbed 10.5% to $3.1499.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) shares rose 9.9% to $31.00 after NY Post reported that Apollo Global Management could offer as much as $36 per share for Hilton Grand Vacations.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) gained 9.7% to $13.64 after Reuters reported the company may be considering an all-cash sale to a private equity firm as an alternative to a potential merger with Mitel.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares rose 9.4% to $3.25.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 9.3% to $3.06.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) gained 9% to $8.93.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 8.2% to $7.26 after the company announced a generic EpiPen Jr in the U.S.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 7.9% to $112.45 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) climbed 7.8% to $10.54
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 7.5% to $6.72.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 7% to $14.34 after the company announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its investigational Zika vaccine mRNA-1893.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) gained 7% to $2.3538.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 6.3% to $153.56 after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) rose 4.7% to $109.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 4.4% to $217.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 4.2% to $2.8230 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 34.2% to $0.3650 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 29.4% to $3.41 after the company discontinued the development of SYNB1020 to treat hyperammonemia.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares dropped 19.4% to $5.90 after the company suspended enrollment in independent investigator-sponsored Phase III metastatic pancreatic study ACELARATE following a prespecified futility analysis.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) declined 14.8% to $48.13. Fabrinet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 14.2% to $103.24 after the company announced it had received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding the new drug application seeking accelerated approval of Golodirsen.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 11% to $2.67 session after gaining 43.54% on Monday.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares fell 10.6% to $32.26 after reporting Q2 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 10.2% to $6.55.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) fell 10% to $19.72 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $18 per share.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 9.1% to $2.4454.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares tumbled 8.9% to $1.85.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 8.2% to $8.26 after declining 37.67% on Monday.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dipped 7.8% to $45.05.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) shares dropped 7.7% to $270.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 7.7% to $4.56.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares declined 7.6% to $3.17.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 7.2% to $27.67. Elanco Animal Health announced a deal to buy Bayer's animal health business in a transaction valued at $7.6 billion in cash and stock.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dipped 6.5% to $9.37.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 5% to $2.85 after surging 141.94% on Monday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 4.8% to $4.5698 after climbing 133.01% on Monday. DPW Holdings posted Q2 revenue of $6.148 million and operating loss of $3.969 million.
