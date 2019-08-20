Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 10:55am   Comments
Before 10 a.m E.T on Tuesday, 128 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • BT Group (NYSE: BT) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 100.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • BT Group (NYSE: BT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.93 today morning. The stock traded down 2.8% over the session.
  • Telefonica (OTC: TEFOF) stock hit $6.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.97% over the course of the day.
  • Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTPY) shares moved down 2.41% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.77 to begin trading.
  • BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • Panasonic (OTC: PCRFY) stock moved down 0.13% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.46 to open trading.
  • Kirin Holdings Co (OTC: KNBWY) stock hit $19.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Aviva (OTC: AVVIY) stock hit $8.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.09% over the course of the day.
  • Skandinaviska Enskilda (OTC: SKVKY) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.50 to open trading.
  • Deutsche Wohnen (OTC: DTCWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.38 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.04%.
  • NN Group (OTC: NNGPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares fell to $11.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.02%.
  • Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE: UGP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.84, and later moved down 0.51% over the session.
  • Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) shares fell to $27.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.88%.
  • Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $16.62. Shares then traded down 1.09%.
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) shares set a new yearly low of $229.62 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares set a new yearly low of $9.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.70, and later moved down 3.09% over the session.
  • RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSAIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares set a new yearly low of $28.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Shoprite Holdings (OTC: SRGHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.35, and later moved down 7.85% over the session.
  • Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHY) stock moved down 3.36% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.60 to open trading.
  • Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.47 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.7% on the day.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares set a new yearly low of $23.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • G4S (OTC: GFSZY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day.
  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Oi (NYSE: OIBR.C) shares moved down 10.26% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.23%.
  • GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.
  • Delek Group (OTC: DGRLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.96% over the rest of the day.
  • OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) shares moved down 0.51% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to begin trading.
  • OceanaGold (OTC: OCANF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.19, and later moved down 2.11% over the session.
  • Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.38%.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares fell to $6.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.33%.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.83, and later moved down 0.74% over the session.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.87 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.52% on the day.
  • Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares moved down 6.37% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.50 to begin trading.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares were down 0.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares fell to $3.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.18%.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.71 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.04% over the rest of the day.
  • Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) shares fell to $14.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.84%.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) stock hit a yearly low of $85.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
  • Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.79% for the day.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) stock moved down 2.81% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.91 to open trading.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares set a new yearly low of $25.17 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.34%.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock hit a yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $3.49. Shares then traded down 1.98%.
  • Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ: CRESY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.78, and later moved down 0.86% over the session.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Weed (OTC: BUDZ) shares fell to $0.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.04%.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.85% over the rest of the day.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.64 today morning. The stock traded down 0.74% over the session.
  • Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares moved down 3.42% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to begin trading.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares were down 5.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.77.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.65 today morning. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.
  • NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) stock hit $6.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 35.11% over the course of the day.
  • MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ: MCFT) shares fell to $13.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.15%.
  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.94. Shares then traded down 8.93%.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) stock hit $32.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.19% over the course of the day.
  • Syrah Resources (OTC: SYAAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 6.97% for the day.
  • Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock moved down 0.46% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.40 to open trading.
  • Adams Resources & Energy (AMEX: AE) shares set a new yearly low of $30.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) stock hit $2.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.55% over the course of the day.
  • Oakridge Global Energy (OTC: OGES) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000044 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Axion Ventures (OTC: AXNVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.
  • Currency Exchange Intl (OTC: CURN) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.22 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.56%.
  • ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.93%.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.29 today morning. The stock traded down 0.3% over the session.
  • Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) stock moved down 5.66% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.01 to open trading.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.28% for the day.
  • Elio Motors (OTC: ELIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) stock moved down 0.96% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.78 to open trading.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 3.14% over the rest of the day.
  • NexOptic Technology (OTC: NXOPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.25 today morning. The stock traded down 6.95% over the session.
  • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.98 today morning. The stock traded down 0.23% over the session.
  • Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares were up 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.25.
  • Golden Phoenix Minerals (OTC: GPXM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Mali Lithium (OTC: EEYMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 10.71% over the session.
  • Albert Technologies (OTC: ADGRF) shares were down 45.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.
  • CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 25.03% over the session.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session.
  • MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 7.21% over the rest of the day.
  • Whiting USA Trust II (OTC: WHZT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • THC Biomed International (OTC: THCBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.74% over the rest of the day.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.88 to begin trading.
  • Highlands Natural (OTC: HGHRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 33.33%.
  • Lifestyle Delivery Sys (OTC: LDSYF) shares were down 7.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Lentuo Intl (OTC: LASLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000006 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Canbiola (OTC: CANB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 14.59% on the session.
  • Golden Arrow Resources (OTC: GARWF) shares were up 6.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.11.
  • Guanwei Recycling (OTC: GPRC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000007 to begin trading.
  • Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) shares moved down 5.43% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Medx Health (OTC: MDXHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 17.19% on the session.
  • CTI Indus (NASDAQ: CTIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.54% on the day.
  • Accelerize (OTC: ACLZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 19.52% for the day.
  • Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) shares moved down 22.5% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • Planet Ventures (OTC: PNXPF) stock moved down 31.64% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
  • Mongolia Growth Group (OTC: MNGGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was down 12.37% on the session.
  • Wellness Matrix Group (OTC: WMGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 32.33%.
  • Albina Community Bancorp (OTC: ACBCQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 68.35%.
  • Olivut Resources (OTC: OLVRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 42.85% for the day.
  • SPO Networks (OTC: SPOI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Fortitude Group (OTC: FRTD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Ecoloclean Industries (OTC: ECCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Global Gaming (OTC: BLKCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 25.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Quantum Cobalt (OTC: BRVVF) shares were down 30.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • Gold Entertainment Group (OTC: GEGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Global Technologies Group (OTC: GTGP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000002 this morning. The stock was up 100.0% on the session.
  • Eyecity.com (OTC: ICTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Portofino Resources (OTC: PFFOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.
  • Friendable (OTC: FDBL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Options Media Group (OTC: OPMG) stock hit $0.000005 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Cal Bay International (OTC: CBYI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Sovereign Exploration (OTC: SVXA) shares fell to $0.000002 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: AOLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0006 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day.
  • SpendSmart Networks (OTC: SSPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.95% over the session.
  • Freedom Energy Holdings (OTC: FDMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • Cyberlux (OTC: CYBL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000004 this morning. The stock was down 96.0% on the session.
  • RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

