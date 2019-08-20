Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 am Tuesday, 67 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was American Tower (NYSE: AMT).
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) traded down 3.21% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:
- American Tower (NYSE: AMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $226.37 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.31. Shares traded down 0.42%.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.93%.
- Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $262.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.82 on Tuesday, moving down 0.06%.
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit $269.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
- Vinci (OTC: VCISF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.24.
- Welltower (NYSE: WELL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $89.73. Shares traded down 0.16%.
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.60. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
- Beiersdorf (OTC: BDRFY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.58. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares hit a yearly high of $28.68. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit $127.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
- Nomura Research Institute (OTC: NRILY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.39. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.73 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
- Hydro One (OTC: HRNNF) shares were up 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.23.
- Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $65.43. Shares traded down 0.31%.
- Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.06 with a daily change of up 0.01%.
- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Tuesday, moving down 0.06%.
- Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $436.13 on Tuesday, moving down 0.18%.
- Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.03. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.17. Shares traded up 0.51%.
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares hit a yearly high of $65.44. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.21 for a change of up 0.95%.
- Total Access Comm (OTC: TACYY) shares hit $9.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.85%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.58. Shares traded up 0.72%.
- J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $196.74. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares hit a yearly high of $224.00. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $93.55. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares set a new yearly high of $16.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
- Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.
- IWG (OTC: IWGFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.00 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPY) shares hit $13.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.59%.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.41 with a daily change of down 0.33%.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.06 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.22 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares were down 0.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.35.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.59. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares hit a yearly high of $58.76. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares were up 6.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.42.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $70.61 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
- CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.50 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares broke to $10.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.18%.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares hit a yearly high of $16.39. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares hit $13.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.56 on Tuesday, moving up 0.85%.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.54. Shares traded down 0.88%.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.53. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $339.21 with a daily change of up 3.01%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.36. Shares traded up 11.03%.
- Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares hit a yearly high of $50.54. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.46 on Tuesday, moving up 4.16%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares were up 12.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.63.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.17 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.77%.
- Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares hit $4.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Tristar Gold (OTC: TSGZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.17. The stock traded down 3.21% on the session.
- iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.12. The stock was up 84.29% for the day.
- African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.30. Shares traded up 9.36%.
- RedHawk Holdings (OTC: IDNG) shares hit $0.0038 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 42.31%.
- Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0019. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session.
- PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0038. The stock was flat% for the day.
