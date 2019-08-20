Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 10:27am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 am Tuesday, 67 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was American Tower (NYSE: AMT).
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) traded down 3.21% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday:

  • American Tower (NYSE: AMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $226.37 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $88.31. Shares traded down 0.42%.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.93%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $262.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.82 on Tuesday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit $269.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
  • Vinci (OTC: VCISF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.24.
  • Welltower (NYSE: WELL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $89.73. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.60. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • Beiersdorf (OTC: BDRFY) shares hit a yearly high of $24.58. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares hit a yearly high of $28.68. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit $127.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
  • Nomura Research Institute (OTC: NRILY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.39. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.
  • HCP (NYSE: HCP) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.73 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
  • Hydro One (OTC: HRNNF) shares were up 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.23.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $65.43. Shares traded down 0.31%.
  • Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE: OAK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $52.06 with a daily change of up 0.01%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.56 on Tuesday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $436.13 on Tuesday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.03. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.17. Shares traded up 0.51%.
  • Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE: AXS) shares hit a yearly high of $65.44. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) shares set a new yearly high of $40.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares were up 0.95% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.21 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Total Access Comm (OTC: TACYY) shares hit $9.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.85%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.
  • Switch (NYSE: SWCH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.58. Shares traded up 0.72%.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $196.74. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares hit a yearly high of $224.00. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $93.55. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) shares set a new yearly high of $16.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.
  • Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.
  • IWG (OTC: IWGFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.00 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPY) shares hit $13.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.59%.
  • Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.41 with a daily change of down 0.33%.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.06 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $122.22 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares were down 0.47% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.35.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.59. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares hit a yearly high of $58.76. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares were up 6.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.42.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $70.61 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares were up 1.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.50 for a change of up 1.05%.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares broke to $10.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.18%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares hit a yearly high of $16.39. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares hit $13.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.56 on Tuesday, moving up 0.85%.
  • Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.54. Shares traded down 0.88%.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.53. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.40.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $339.21 with a daily change of up 3.01%.
  • Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $4.36. Shares traded up 11.03%.
  • Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) shares hit a yearly high of $50.54. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.46 on Tuesday, moving up 4.16%.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares were up 12.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.63.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.17 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.77%.
  • Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares hit $4.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Tristar Gold (OTC: TSGZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.17. The stock traded down 3.21% on the session.
  • iBio (AMEX: IBIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.12. The stock was up 84.29% for the day.
  • African Gold Gr (OTC: AGGFF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.30. Shares traded up 9.36%.
  • RedHawk Holdings (OTC: IDNG) shares hit $0.0038 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 42.31%.
  • Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0019. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session.
  • PaperFree Medical (OTC: PFMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0038. The stock was flat% for the day.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMT + AGGFF)

KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: Regulatory Response To GE Allegations Is Reassuring For Investors