Today's Pickup: Atlas App Simplifies Moving Process

There's an app for everything else, so why not for when you need to move? Atlas Van Lines is hoping to streamline the moving process for both residential and corporate clients through its new SimpliCity powered by Atlas app.

Traditionally, residents and business owners needed to consult with a moving specialist who helped plan the move. This process requires several days if not weeks of planning. SimpliCity eliminates this process, shifting the power to schedule the move back to those needing the service, not the moving company providing the service.

"Expectations are changing. It takes a different set of moving tools to meet those expectations and provide a simple and smooth moving experience," said Jack Griffin, chairman and CEO of Atlas World Group. "Whether customers are upsizing or downsizing from a house, apartment, condo or townhouse, this program is designed to get belongings moved safely and on a specific schedule."

The app takes advantage of AtlasNet Video Survey, allowing customers to take videos of the items to be moved, eliminating the need for the in-home visit. Customers then use the SimpliCity app to specify their pickup and delivery dates and Atlas will work with its local providers to meet the schedule.

Simplified pricing provides a clear itemization of the services with only the cost of moving services and transportation appearing on the bill.

Did you know?

Chinese-made goods carry an average tariff rate of 18.3 percent, according to the Petersen Institute for International Economics, up from an average 3.1 percent in 2017.

Quotable:

"Ultimately, the current situation of weak [Class 8 truck] orders and strong builds is unsustainable. July orders conformed to traditional seasonal patterns, falling 80 percent year-over-year, while industry build posted its second strongest per-day rate since November of 2006. This order-to-build imbalance has caused backlogs to tumble since their October 2018 peak. Unfortunately, without a catalyst in sight, it is a trend that we expect to continue."

– Kenny Vieth, ACT Research's president and senior analyst

In other news:

Maersk links up with Indian company for truck capacity

Maersk has reached agreement with BlackBuck, a truck aggregator in India, to secure land transport capacity in that country. (Hindu Business Line)

China sending empty containers to Europe

Waste and fraud have been exposed in China's Belt and Road Initiative after it was learned that many of the shipping containers shuttling to Europe on the state-run railway are empty. (South China Morning Post)

Cyber attacks on the rise

Maritime interests are seeing an increasing threat due to cyber attacks, says a top cyber crimes expert. (The Jerusalem Post)

Air cargo posts eighth straight decline

Air cargo volume fell 4.8 percent in June for the eighth straight monthly decline, according to the International Air Transport Association. (Supply Chain Dive)

Florida airport operator wants to convert airport to cargo

The owner of the Airglades International Airport in Florida has applied for permission to convert the tiny airport into a cargo airport. (Airport World)

Final Thoughts

Air cargo volumes posted another monthly decline in June and ACT Research reports that truck orders continued their decline even as build rates had their best monthly performance rate in 13 years. This is just some of the recent news that leaves many wondering which way the economy is heading. The Dow is up, the Dow is down; retail sales are falling, retail sales are strong. Everyday brings a new clue, but right now it looks like those clues are part of a bigger puzzle that we don't have all the pieces for yet.

