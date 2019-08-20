11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares surged 13.6% to $2.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock surged 10.0% to $114.68. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $148.00.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock surged 9.1% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) stock increased by 8.7% to $3.58. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares increased by 2.5% to $8.50. The market cap seems to be at $342.5 million. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- Fabrinet, Inc. (NYSE: FN) stock decreased by 15.6% to $47.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $57.00.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock fell 10.6% to $32.16. The market cap seems to be at $15.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $43.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares plummeted 8.1% to $16.62. The market cap stands at $12.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on August 20, the current rating is at Hold.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) stock plummeted 3.1% to $254.00. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock fell 2.9% to $0.17.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares declined 2.1% to $0.65.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.