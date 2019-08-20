32 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares rose 380% to $3.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement with United Therapeutics to produce recombinant human collagen-based bioink for 3D bioprinted organ transplants.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 60.9% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company was granted an exclusive license from Wayne State University for technology and patents related TNX-1600.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 30.8% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval for Xenleta to treat community-acquired bacteria pneumonia.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) shares rose 17% to $33.00 in pre-market trading after NY Post reported that Apollo Global Management could offer as much as $36 per share for Hilton Grand Vacations.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 16.7% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 133.01% on Monday. DPW Holdings posted Q2 revenue of $6.148 million and operating loss of $3.969 million.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 11.8% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 10.8% to $34.55 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 4.77% on Monday.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 9.1% to $113.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 8.9% to $14.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its investigational Zika vaccine mRNA-1893.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 8.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company received CTRC approval to move forward with its clinical trial of WP1066 for the treatment of pediatric brain tumors.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.1% to $154.83 in pre-market trading after JP Morgan upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 7.1% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after surging 17.90% on Monday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares rose 6.8% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.39% on Monday.
- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) shares 6.8% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 6.5% to $3.93 in the pre-market trading session after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) rose 4.8% to $21.21 in pre-market trading.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares rose 3.9% to $39.00 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink upgraded Regenxbio from Underperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $38 to $37.
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) rose 3.5% to $107.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) rose 2% to $212.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 20.1% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after the company discontinued the development of SYNB1020 to treat hyperammonemia.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares fell 17.2% to $99.62 in pre-market trading on FDA CRL for Golodirsen NDA.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) fell 16.1% to $47.40 in pre-market trading. Fabrinet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) shares fell 13.3% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after surging 141.94% on Monday.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares fell 12.7% to $31.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares fell 10% to $2.52 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.39% on Monday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 10% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after declining 37.67% on Monday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 10% to $2.70 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 43.54% on Monday.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 9.3% to $16.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales and issued Q3 sales guidance below consensus estimates.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 9.2% to $2.27 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 5.66% on Monday.
- 21Vianet Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 7.3% to $6.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) fell 4.9% to $40.29 in the pre-market trading session.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) fell 3.8% to $28.65 in pre-market trading. Elanco Animal Health announced a deal to buy Bayer's animal health business in a transaction valued at $7.6 billion in cash and stock.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.