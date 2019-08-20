72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 133% to close at $4.80 on Monday after the company announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending has completed its beta testing of www.MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares rose 43.5% to close at $3.00 after climbing 28.22% on Friday.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 35.3% to close at $5.18 after the company announced it will be acquired by SPII Holdings for $5.25 per share in cash.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) rose 21.2% to close at $10.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics reported initiation of ReDUX4, a Phase 2b clinical trial of losmapimod for FSHD.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) surged 20.9% to close at $23.08 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 20.2% to close at $4.41.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 20.2% to close at $2.97.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) shares rose 19.5% to close at $4.23 as the company announced stock purchase agreement at $12 per share on Friday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) surged 18.2% to close at $2.86.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 18.1% to close at $3.98.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 17.9% to close at $15.41.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) climbed 17.8% to close at $4.50.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 17.5% to close at $5.37 n renewed U.S.-China trade optimism. China has also announced lending measures to spur growth. These factors have raised global growth outlook which increases the demand for oil.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 17.5% to close at $7.52.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) rose 17.3% to close at $2.44.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) jumped 16.2% to close at $26.15.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 16% to close at $3.40.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 15.7% to close at $8.53.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 15.4% to close at $43.45 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) rose 14.7% to close at $9.69 after the company agreed to be acquired by Kien Huat Realty and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $9.74 per share in cash.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 14.7% to close at $5.06.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 14.1% to close at $42.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 14% to close at $2.69.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 13.7% to close at $11.90.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) surged 13.6% to close at $2.85.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 13.4% to close at $6.25.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 13.4% to close at $13.50 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 12.8% to close at $2.55 on renewed hopes of a resolution to trade tensions between the US and China.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) climbed 12.5% to close at $201.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 12.3% to close at $4.58.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) climbed 12.2% to close at $2.58.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 11.8% to close at $3.40.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 11.8% to close at $7.02 after gaining 10.37% on Friday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) surged 11.7% to close at $7.82.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) rose 11.7% to close at $8.20.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) surged 11.5% to close at $3.31.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 11.4% to close at $43.77.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 11% to close at $6.25 on Monday.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares surged 10.8% to close at $47.01.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) gained 10.7% to close at $2.48.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 10.7% to close at $7.03.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) climbed 9.8% to close at $7.70 on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 8.5% to close at $1.15 following Q2 earnings from Friday.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) rose 8.3% to close at $40.18 after winning a contract to be a food and beverage provider for Harbor Yard Amphitheater.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 7.7% to close at $7.88.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 7.6% to close at $4.96.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares 6.7% to close at $16.84 after surging 5.83% on Friday.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) rose 6.5% to close at $9.38 after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 5.6% to close at $9.30 after jumping 43.25% on Friday.
Losers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares tumbled 37.7% to close at $9.00 on Monday after rising 272.2% on Friday.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares dipped 25.3% to close at $10.67 on Monday potentially due to a judge lifting a freeze on lawsuits related to a 2017 fire.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dipped 15.8% to close at $3.31.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) fell 15.7% to close at $14.95.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 15.3% to close at $32.44.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) shares fell 14.4% to close at $5.01.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 13.5% to close at $3.60.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dropped 13.4% to close at $4.40.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares fell 12% to close at $6.70.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 11.3% to close at $71.80 after OTR Global downgraded the stock from Mixed to Negative.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 10.6% to close at $6.47.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares declined 10.2% to close at $1.93.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) tumbled 9.6% to close at $8.78.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares declined 9.1% to close at $8.11.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) dropped 8.6% to close at $4.65.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) dipped 8.4% to close at $2.19.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares tumbled 8.3% to close at $7.70.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 8.3% to close at $6.09.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares declined 7.9% to close at $2.45.
- Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) dipped 7.8% to close at $2.59.
- Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) fell 7.8% to close at $10.30.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares declined 7.7% to close at $4.67. Tailored Brands announced it has sold its corporate apparel business for $62 million. The company has also raised second-quarter EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shares fell 7.2% to close at $91.64.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.