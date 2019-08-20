Market Overview

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2019 5:24am   Comments
Gainers

  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 133% to close at $4.80 on Monday after the company announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending has completed its beta testing of www.MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares rose 43.5% to close at $3.00 after climbing 28.22% on Friday.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 35.3% to close at $5.18 after the company announced it will be acquired by SPII Holdings for $5.25 per share in cash.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) rose 21.2% to close at $10.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics reported initiation of ReDUX4, a Phase 2b clinical trial of losmapimod for FSHD.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) surged 20.9% to close at $23.08 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 20.2% to close at $4.41.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 20.2% to close at $2.97.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) shares rose 19.5% to close at $4.23 as the company announced stock purchase agreement at $12 per share on Friday.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) surged 18.2% to close at $2.86.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 18.1% to close at $3.98.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 17.9% to close at $15.41.
  • Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) climbed 17.8% to close at $4.50.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 17.5% to close at $5.37 n renewed U.S.-China trade optimism. China has also announced lending measures to spur growth. These factors have raised global growth outlook which increases the demand for oil.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 17.5% to close at $7.52.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) rose 17.3% to close at $2.44.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) jumped 16.2% to close at $26.15.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) surged 16% to close at $3.40.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 15.7% to close at $8.53.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 15.4% to close at $43.45 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
  • Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) rose 14.7% to close at $9.69 after the company agreed to be acquired by Kien Huat Realty and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $9.74 per share in cash.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 14.7% to close at $5.06.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 14.1% to close at $42.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 14% to close at $2.69.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) rose 13.7% to close at $11.90.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) surged 13.6% to close at $2.85.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 13.4% to close at $6.25.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 13.4% to close at $13.50 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 12.8% to close at $2.55 on renewed hopes of a resolution to trade tensions between the US and China.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) climbed 12.5% to close at $201.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS above analyst estimates.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 12.3% to close at $4.58.
  • The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) climbed 12.2% to close at $2.58.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 11.8% to close at $3.40.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 11.8% to close at $7.02 after gaining 10.37% on Friday.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) surged 11.7% to close at $7.82.
  • Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) rose 11.7% to close at $8.20.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) surged 11.5% to close at $3.31.
  • Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 11.4% to close at $43.77.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 11% to close at $6.25 on Monday.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares surged 10.8% to close at $47.01.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) gained 10.7% to close at $2.48.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) gained 10.7% to close at $7.03.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) climbed 9.8% to close at $7.70 on seemingly no company-specific news.
  • Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 8.5% to close at $1.15 following Q2 earnings from Friday.
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) rose 8.3% to close at $40.18 after winning a contract to be a food and beverage provider for Harbor Yard Amphitheater.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 7.7% to close at $7.88.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 7.6% to close at $4.96.
  • Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares 6.7% to close at $16.84 after surging 5.83% on Friday.
  • CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) rose 6.5% to close at $9.38 after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 5.6% to close at $9.30 after jumping 43.25% on Friday.

 

Losers

  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares tumbled 37.7% to close at $9.00 on Monday after rising 272.2% on Friday.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares dipped 25.3% to close at $10.67 on Monday potentially due to a judge lifting a freeze on lawsuits related to a 2017 fire.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dipped 15.8% to close at $3.31.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) fell 15.7% to close at $14.95.
  • Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares fell 15.3% to close at $32.44.
  • BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) shares fell 14.4% to close at $5.01.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 13.5% to close at $3.60.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dropped 13.4% to close at $4.40.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares fell 12% to close at $6.70.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 11.3% to close at $71.80 after OTR Global downgraded the stock from Mixed to Negative.
  • LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 10.6% to close at $6.47.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares declined 10.2% to close at $1.93.
  • Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) tumbled 9.6% to close at $8.78.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares declined 9.1% to close at $8.11.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) dropped 8.6% to close at $4.65.
  • STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) dipped 8.4% to close at $2.19.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares tumbled 8.3% to close at $7.70.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 8.3% to close at $6.09.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) shares declined 7.9% to close at $2.45.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) dipped 7.8% to close at $2.59.
  • Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) fell 7.8% to close at $10.30.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares declined 7.7% to close at $4.67. Tailored Brands announced it has sold its corporate apparel business for $62 million. The company has also raised second-quarter EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shares fell 7.2% to close at $91.64.

8 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2019