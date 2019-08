Kick your week off with What The Truck?!? as we talk IMO 2020, Uber Freight's (NYSE: UBER) big fleet plans, California buses going electric, then we play some trucker slang Market Expert Trivia, talk CDB and trucker drug testing with Grady Philips of Corporate Medical Services, JD and Tyler talk modern management with TTN Fleet Solutions, and so much more.

Rewatch the LIVE show here

Image Sourced from Google