FreightWaves NOW: West Coast Is Hot, San Francisco Seeing New Trends
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 19, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
FreightWaves NOW: West Coast Is Hot, San Francisco Seeing New Trends

San Francisco, traditionally a backhaul market, is seeing some emerging trends that are promising for carriers. Outbound tender rejections in Southern California are under 1 percent, making it a hot area for brokers. And, as peak season continues, we take a look at the trans-Pacific Eastbound Corridor. Carrier Update is presented by AT&T Business.

