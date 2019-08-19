FreightWaves NOW: West Coast Is Hot, San Francisco Seeing New Trends
San Francisco, traditionally a backhaul market, is seeing some emerging trends that are promising for carriers. Outbound tender rejections in Southern California are under 1 percent, making it a hot area for brokers. And, as peak season continues, we take a look at the trans-Pacific Eastbound Corridor. Carrier Update is presented by AT&T Business.
