48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares climbed 262.6% to $7.47 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending has completed its beta testing of www.MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 35.1% to $5.17 after the company announced it will be acquired by SPII Holdings for $5.25 per share in cash.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares gained 27.5% to $2.67 after climbing 28.22% on Friday.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) climbed 20.4% to $5.55.
- Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) gained 20.1% to $22.93 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) shares rose 18.6% to $4.20 as the company announced stock purchase agreement at $12 per share on Friday.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) surged 17.9% to $2.96.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 17.4% to $2.90.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) rose 15% to $9.72 after the company agreed to be acquired by Kien Huat Realty and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $9.74 per share in cash.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 14.7% to $5.24 n renewed U.S.-China trade optimism. China has also announced lending measures to spur growth. These factors have raised global growth outlook which increases the demand for oil.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 14.3% to $3.35.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 14.1% to $42.97 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 13.3% to $4.9950.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 13.3% to $41.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) gained 13.2% to $2.74.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) gained 12.8% to $4.31.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) climbed 12.6% to $2.50.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) gained 12.5% to $2.52.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 11.9% to $13.33 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) surged 11.1% to $7.78.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 11% to $4.53.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) gained 10.8% to $3.3231.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) climbed 10.6% to $7.75 on seemingly no company-specific news.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) gained 10.5% to $8.09.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) climbed 10.2% to $197.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) rose 10% to $40.81 after winning a contract to be a food and beverage provider for Harbor Yard Amphitheater.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 9.6% to $3.3318.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 9.3% to $9.62 after jumping 43.25% on Friday.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 8.5% to $1.15 following Q2 earnings from Friday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 7.2% to $2.0599 after falling 32.11% on Friday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 6.5% to $6.68 after gaining 10.37% on Friday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares 5.8% to $16.70 after surging 5.83% on Friday.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) rose 5.5% to $9.29 after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 27.1% to $10.41 potentially due to a judge lifting a freeze on lawsuits related to a 2017 fire.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 26.9% to $10.56 after rising 272.2% on Friday.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares declined 12.3% to $33.59.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) dipped 12.2% to $3.4505.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) fell 12.2% to $15.58.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) shares declined 12% to $5.15.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 10.2% to $6.50.
- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares fell 9.9% to $6.86.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) tumbled 8.9% to $8.85.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 8.7% to $73.85 after OTR Global downgraded the stock from Mixed to Negative.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) dipped 8.4% to $2.19.
- Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) fell 8.2% to $10.26.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) shares dropped 8% to $90.81.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dropped 7.7% to $3.84.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) dipped 7.6% to $11.71.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.