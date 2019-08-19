Market Overview

Twitter Launches 6-Second Video Bid Unit For Advertisers
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2019 3:11pm   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has announced the availability of a "6-second video bid unit" to advertisers globally, according to Marketing Land.

Advertisers would only pay if the viewer watches at least 6 seconds of an ad. 

In a recent Twitter-sponsored study by EyeSee, new soundless, short-form videos that include clear branding delivered a significantly better ad recall and message association on mobile compared to linear TV-style videos, Marketing Land said. 

On Monday, Twitter shares were trading up 2.83% at $41.73 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.48 and a 52-week low of $26.19.

Posted-In: advertising social mediaNews Tech Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

