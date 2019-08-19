Today's Pickup: Data Provider Brokers Peace Between Cities And e-Scooter And e-Bike Operators

Good day,

Third party data providers are helping define new collaborative relationships between cities and the scooter and bike companies seeking to use the public right of way. Whereas the ride-sharing giants are known for actively fighting data sharing, "in the scooter market we have seen the biggest players become some of the best in data sharing," said William Henderson, founder and CEO of Ride Report, a Portland-based startup that aims to give cities power to manage the data created by users of micro-mobility services.

Ride Report partners with operators like Lime and Bird, offering cities customized reporting on the number and location of vehicles and trips, how long they're sitting idle and where and other information. "I see us providing this cultural translation service between tech companies and cities," said Henderson. "We have the goals of cities in mind but have such deep tech expertise we can tell cities when they are fed information that isn't valid."

The company's latest offering is a new audit and certification tool that lets metro areas know which scooter operators meet data sharing and performance standards, thereby giving cities a filter for selecting high quality operators. Ride Report now works with more than 30 municipalities and 10 operators and is growing its services following a $3.4 million fund raise last spring. "What is so interesting and unique about the micro-mobility market is the high level alignment around cities' goals for climate change and congestion," Henderson said.

Did you know?

Freight volumes are averaging almost 5 percent lower out of Los Angeles after the May 10 tariffs went into place compared to the previous four months, while truckload volumes out of the Elizabeth, New Jersey market, the home of the Ports of New York and New Jersey, have increased almost 27 percent

-FreightWaves Outbound Tender Volume Indices, via FreightWaves.

Quotable

"We believe this is another incremental step toward the commercial roll-out of intelligent trucks by 2020."

–MorganStanley, on UPS' recent investment in TuSimple

In other news

Uber Health partners with American Logistics non-emergency medical transportation company

Patients or providers arranging rides through the American Logistics platform will also be able to arrange rides through Uber Health. (Patientengagmentit)

Vestas profit falls as trade tariffs hit wind supply chain

Vestas posted a net profit of €90 million ($100 million) during the second quarter of 2019, less than half the profit it pocketed during the previous year. (Qatargreenleaders)

India gearing up to approve first hyperloop project in the world

The Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop will move occupants from central Pune to Mumbai in under 35 minutes, as opposed to the current three-plus hours by car. (Archdaily)

Domino's will start using custom electric bikes for pizza delivery

The partnership with Rad Power Bikes will place hundreds of e-bikes across Domino's stores later this year in Baltimore, Houston, Miami and Salt Lake City. (TechCrunch)

Final thoughts,

Congressional leaders will try again to pass autonomous vehicle legislation, according to Auto News. Attempts to pass a bill laying out a national framework for regulating self-driving vehicles last year failed due to disagreements over safety, data sharing and other issues. The effort will move forward without the assistance of U.S. Department of Transportation's Advisory Committee on Automation in Transportation. As Verge reported, the agency killed that committee earlier this month.

Hammer down, everyone!

