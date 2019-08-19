Monday's Market Minute: So Much For The Dog Days Of Summer…

With just two weeks left in the month of August, the markets remain volatile relative to what you’d expect to see this time of year. With everything from U.S./China trade talks ongoing, central banks cutting rates, and the yield curve inverting, we still have yet to get the lull in the action we normally see headed into the end of summer. And with everything we have scheduled this week, looks like more to come.

This week it’s all about the Fed – first the FOMC minutes from the July 31 meeting where policy makers cut rates by a quarter basis point; second, to end the week Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium – where we’ll look for more insight as to what "mid-cycle adjustment" means for us as investors. We also have some housing data and crude inventories to keep an eye on – last week we saw another build, it was the second in a row.

