12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • DryShips, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) stock moved upwards by 35.8% to $5.20 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $318.8 million.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock surged 10.5% to $0.36. The market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock increased by 7.1% to $7.51.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock surged 5.5% to $0.58. The market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock rose 3.9% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 19, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 3.1% to $19.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 16, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares surged 1.7% to $1.79. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $118.20. The market cap seems to be at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Underweight, with a price target of $100.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares surged 1.4% to $26.15. The market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on July 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares rose 1.2% to $334.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on July 25, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $393.00.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares surged 1.1% to $8.88. The market cap seems to be at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.

 

Losers

  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) shares decreased by 0.2% to $12.50 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.2 billion.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

