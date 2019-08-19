27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 121.4% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Lending has completed its beta testing of www.MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 34.7% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will be acquired by SPII Holdings for $5.25 per share in cash.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) shares rose 22.9% to $4.35 in pre-market trading.
- Empire Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYNY) rose 13.3% to $9.57 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Kien Huat Realty and Genting Malaysia Berhad for $9.74 per share in cash.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) rose 13.2% to $42.00 in the pre-market trading session after winning a contract to be a food and beverage provider for Harbor Yard Amphitheater.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 13.1% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.37% on Friday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 12.2% to $2.1772 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completion of manufacturing line transfer implementation and qualification for the C-Scan System.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) rose 11.7% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced to sell its corporate apparel business for $62 million in cash. The company also raised Q2 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 10.2% to $21.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.60% on Friday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares rose 9.6% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 28.22% on Friday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares 8.6% to $17.14 in pre-market trading after surging 5.83% on Friday.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 7.7% to $2.39 in pre-market trading after falling 32.11% on Friday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares rose 7.3% to $9.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 43.25% on Friday.
- TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) shares rose 7.3% to $16.10 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 10.21% on Friday.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) rose 7.3% to $40.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) rose 6.8% to $39.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 6.7% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.00% on Friday.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 6.4% to $12.67 in pre-market trading after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) rose 3.8% to $9.14 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 19.8% to $11.45 in pre-market trading potentially due to a judge lifting a freeze on lawsuits related to a 2017 fire.
- AptarGroup, Inc. . (NYSE: ATR) shares fell 15% to $102.25 in pre-market trading.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) fell 12.8% to $13.25 in pre-market trading after receiving a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for HETLIOZ in the treatment of jet lag disorder. The FDA said Vanda's study is of unclear clinical significance.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares fell 8.9% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10.15% on Friday.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) fell 5.4% to $2.20 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 4.32% on Friday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares fell 4.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) fell 3.4% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after rising 4.34% on Friday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 3.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after declining 4.35% on Friday.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.