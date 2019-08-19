Market Overview

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 5:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares jumped 272.2% to close at $14.44 on Friday after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 43.3% to close at $8.81 on Friday after Chardan Capital upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7.50 to $10.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 28.2% to close at $2.68 after the company announced it was teaming up with Gulf Drilling for a $665 million contract in Qatar.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares surged 26.8% to close at $2.65.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 25.7% to close at $5.08.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) rose 21.3% to close at $3.87.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) gained 20.6% to close at $4.57.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 20.4% to close at $4.73.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares gained 20% to close at $10.56.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares rose 19.5% to close at $3.50 after the company announced to sell its Asia-Pacific business segment to Pacific Equity Partners for AUD$340 million in cash.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 18.4% to close at $7.84.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) rose 17.1% to close at $4.10 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 16.9% to close at $6.70. Target Hospitality reported a $75 million buyback plan.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 15.9% to close at $6.20.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 15.5% to close at $5.06.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 15.4% to close at $2.32. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from Underperform to Buy.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 15.3% to close at $2.57.
  • Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) rose 15.2% to close at $15.84. ConnectOne Bancorp announced plans to acquire Bancorp Of New Jersey for $113 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 15% to close at $5.52.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares jumped 14.9% to close at $2.47.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 14.7% to close at $4.29.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) gained 13.4% to close at $4.66.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 13.1% to close at $2.51.
  • Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) rose 13.1% to close at $52.34.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 13% to close at $4.44.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 12.5% to close at $11.08.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) rose 12.4% to close at $7.98.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 12.3% to close at $2.84.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) climbed 12.1% to close at $2.50.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 12.1% to close at $11.71.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) climbed 11.9% to close at $4.71.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) gained 11.5% to close at $3.40.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) rose 11.4% to close at $17.24 after gaining 8.40% on Thursday.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares surged 11.4% to close at $2.45.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 10.9% to close at $2.65.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) gained 10.8% to close at $51.54 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 10.5% to close at $0.4248 after the company announced it won a $1.1 million contract to promote an international fashion brand.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 9.7% to close at $9.77.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 9.7% to close at $8.79 after the company's CEO bought $2 million worth of the company's stock following an accusation that caused the stock to fall.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 9.6% to close at $6.52.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 8.9% to close at $7.01.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 7.7% to close at $5.60.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 7.3% to close at $159.56 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) climbed 5.5% to close at $19.10 after Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Buy.

 

Losers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dropped 32.1% to close at $2.22 on Friday after the company reported SEC investigation regarding accounting matters and establishment of special committee. The company announced restatement of historical financial statements and appointment of interim CFO.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 18.4% to close at $6.64.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 11.9% to close at $1.93 after surging 23.73% on Thursday.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) dropped 11.7% to close at $3.09.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 11.2% to close at $2.38.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares declined 10.9% to close at $31.31.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) fell 10.6% to close at $2.10.
  • Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) dropped 9.8% to close at $26.33. Craig-Hallum downgraded Trupanion from Buy to Hold.
  • Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) shares dipped 9.3% to close at $3.82.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 9.1% to close at $138.69 after reporting preliminary results of modified Dutch auction tender offer. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alliance Data Systems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $162 to $158.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) dropped 8.8% to close at $1.86.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 7.5% to close at $2.83 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) dipped 7.2% to close at $199.27.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) fell 6.9% to close at $6.49.
  • Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ: USAS) dropped 5.9% to close at $3.03.
  • Sasol Limited. (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 4% to close at $17.67 after the company delayed the announcement of Sasol's 2019 financial results.

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

