BREAKING: Customs Systems Experience Outage At Airports Nationwide

U.S. Customs and Border Protection systems at airports nationwide encountered an unexpected outage Friday afternoon, leaving passengers waiting in extremely long lines, according to multiple news outlets.

It is unclear how, if at all, the outage will affect cargo processing.

"CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," CBP Tweeted. "CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

