FreightWaves Announces Expansion Into Portland

FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of 24/7 news, data and analytics for the global freight and logistics markets, announces the opening of a West Coast office in Portland, Oregon.

"FreightWaves is one of the fastest-growing enterprise SaaS [software-as-a-solution] businesses in the world and our engineering and data science teams are largely the reason for this," stated Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves.

"We have looked at a number of potential markets for a West Coast office and found Portland to have many advantages for us – a large talent pool, world-class universities, outstanding quality of life and a lower cost than other major West Coast cities," Fuller added. "Plus, our presence in Portland will give us access to tribal knowledge and commercial access in two large markets – the Pacific Northwest, and to Silicon Valley as well."

FreightWaves currently employs 140 people around the world, primarily at the company's headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The company already has a small presence in Portland led by the company's Chief Technology Officer, Fergus Caldicott, who joined FreightWaves in August 2018 from DAT, a leading freight load board provider based in Beaverton.

FreightWaves plans to add dozens of software engineers in Portland over the next year, focused on expanding the FreightWaves SONAR near real-time freight market data platform. The FreightWaves SONAR platform is the industry's first and only freight market data and analytics platform, providing participants with visibility to millions of aggregated freight market data points. This subscription SaaS product serves over 380 enterprise clients, including over 200 asset-based truckload carriers and 120 third-party logistics providers (3PLs). The company is expanding its SaaS offering into other modes of freight movement and the supply chain, including the maritime, air, warehousing and rail markets.

The company will also be hiring journalists in the area to cover West Coast and Pacific freight and supply-chain related content. The company's news site, FreightWaves.com, is the number one freight and logistics news site globally and receives 2.7X more on-site engagement than any other freight-related site. Portland-based journalists will write for Freightwaves.com, and also develop live video content for FreightWaves TV, the world's first 24-hour live streaming TV site dedicated to freight and logistics news, commentary and entertainment.

Photo credit: FreightWaves

Those interested in software engineering, data science and journalist openings at FreightWaves should contact Fergus Caldicott, or check here for further information.

FreightWaves' client base includes market participants with direct and indirect exposure in the trucking, maritime, air cargo and intermodal freight markets.

Image Sourced from Pixabay