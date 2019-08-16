Market Overview

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares climbed 233% to $12.92 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) gained 28.6% to $4.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) jumped 23.7% to $6.62.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 23.4% to $7.59 after Chardan Capital upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7.50 to $10.
  • Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares climbed 20.6% to $3.5337 after the company announced to sell its Asia-Pacific business segment to Pacific Equity Partners for AUD$340 million in cash.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 19.8% to $6.86. Target Hospitality reported a $75 million buyback plan.
  • IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 17% to $0.45 after the company announced it won a $1.1 million contract to promote an international fashion brand.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 16.3% to $2.43 after the company announced it was teaming up with Gulf Drilling for a $665 million contract in Qatar.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) surged 14.1% to $4.4844.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13.8% to $7.53.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 12.9% to $2.27. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from Underperform to Buy.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 12.1% to $5.83.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 11.8% to $11.68.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 11.8% to $2.6717.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 11.2% to $4.37.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) gained 11% to $4.15.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares climbed 10.5% to $2.31.
  • Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 10.1% to $6.55.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 10.1% to $2.4450.
  • GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) gained 10% to $3.3540.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 9.9% to $9.79.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 9.5% to $2.87.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) gained 9.1% to $50.77 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
  • Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) rose 8.4% to $14.91. ConnectOne Bancorp announced plans to acquire Bancorp Of New Jersey for $113 million.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) climbed 7.2% to $19.40 after Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Buy.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 7.1% to $6.90.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 6.5% to $158.46 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) rose 6.4% to $16.47 after gaining 8.40% on Thursday.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 6% to $8.49 after the company's CEO bought $2 million worth of the company's stock following an accusation that caused the stock to fall.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 5% to $6.50 after declining 8.30% on Thursday.

Losers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 35.5% to $2.11 after the company reported SEC investigation regarding accounting matters and establishment of special committee. The company announced restatement of historical financial statements and appointment of interim CFO.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 11.9% to $2.6950 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) dropped 9% to $26.58. Craig-Hallum downgraded Trupanion from Buy to Hold.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 8.2% to $2.01 after surging 23.73% on Thursday.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares fell 6.6% to $52.85 after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $1.59 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s sales also missed analysts’ estimates.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 6% to $143.34 after reporting preliminary results of modified Dutch auction tender offer. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alliance Data Systems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $162 to $158.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 6% to $7.65.
  • Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) shares declined 5.8% to $14.25.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 5.7% to $4.34.
  • Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ: USAS) dropped 5.6% to $3.04.
  • Sasol Limited. (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 4.4% to $17.60 after the company delayed the announcement of Sasol's 2019 financial results.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

