41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares climbed 233% to $12.92 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) gained 28.6% to $4.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) jumped 23.7% to $6.62.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 23.4% to $7.59 after Chardan Capital upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7.50 to $10.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares climbed 20.6% to $3.5337 after the company announced to sell its Asia-Pacific business segment to Pacific Equity Partners for AUD$340 million in cash.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 19.8% to $6.86. Target Hospitality reported a $75 million buyback plan.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 17% to $0.45 after the company announced it won a $1.1 million contract to promote an international fashion brand.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 16.3% to $2.43 after the company announced it was teaming up with Gulf Drilling for a $665 million contract in Qatar.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) surged 14.1% to $4.4844.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 13.8% to $7.53.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 12.9% to $2.27. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from Underperform to Buy.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 12.1% to $5.83.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 11.8% to $11.68.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) gained 11.8% to $2.6717.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 11.2% to $4.37.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) gained 11% to $4.15.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares climbed 10.5% to $2.31.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 10.1% to $6.55.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 10.1% to $2.4450.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) gained 10% to $3.3540.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares surged 9.9% to $9.79.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 9.5% to $2.87.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) gained 9.1% to $50.77 after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
- Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) rose 8.4% to $14.91. ConnectOne Bancorp announced plans to acquire Bancorp Of New Jersey for $113 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) climbed 7.2% to $19.40 after Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Buy.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 7.1% to $6.90.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 6.5% to $158.46 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) rose 6.4% to $16.47 after gaining 8.40% on Thursday.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) gained 6% to $8.49 after the company's CEO bought $2 million worth of the company's stock following an accusation that caused the stock to fall.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 5% to $6.50 after declining 8.30% on Thursday.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 35.5% to $2.11 after the company reported SEC investigation regarding accounting matters and establishment of special committee. The company announced restatement of historical financial statements and appointment of interim CFO.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 11.9% to $2.6950 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) dropped 9% to $26.58. Craig-Hallum downgraded Trupanion from Buy to Hold.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 8.2% to $2.01 after surging 23.73% on Thursday.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares fell 6.6% to $52.85 after the company reported a Q2 net loss of $1.59 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s sales also missed analysts’ estimates.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 6% to $143.34 after reporting preliminary results of modified Dutch auction tender offer. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alliance Data Systems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $162 to $158.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 6% to $7.65.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) shares declined 5.8% to $14.25.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) shares fell 5.7% to $4.34.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NASDAQ: USAS) dropped 5.6% to $3.04.
- Sasol Limited. (NYSE: SSL) shares fell 4.4% to $17.60 after the company delayed the announcement of Sasol's 2019 financial results.
