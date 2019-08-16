Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 5.7% to $157.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  2. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares were up 187.6% to $11.30. The stock was halted multiple times after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  3. General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares were up 8.4% to $8.67 after CEO Larry Culp bought $2 million worth of the company’s stock in response to the false accusations reported by Harry Markopolos.
  6. Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) shares were up 0.5% to $14.02.
  7. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were down 6.4% to $2.05. On Thursday, the stock rose more than 100% after the company reported Q2 results.
  8. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 3.4% to $172.47. The stock continued its upward moment following Thursday morning's earnings release.
  9. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 0.5% to $113.29. Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $110 to $120.
  10. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were down 6.6% to $7.61.
  11. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 1.3% to $146.10.
  12. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were down 2.1% to $46.17 after the company reported Q3 earnings.

Posted-In: News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + BABA)

Applied Materials Posts Solid Q3 Results, But Faces Near-Term Headwinds, KeyBanc Says
Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center
Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Agility Reports Large Increase In Second Quarter Profitability