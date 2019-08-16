A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 16, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 5.7% to $157.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares were up 187.6% to $11.30. The stock was halted multiple times after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares were up 8.4% to $8.67 after CEO Larry Culp bought $2 million worth of the company’s stock in response to the false accusations reported by Harry Markopolos.
- Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) shares were up 0.5% to $14.02.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were down 6.4% to $2.05. On Thursday, the stock rose more than 100% after the company reported Q2 results.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares were up 3.4% to $172.47. The stock continued its upward moment following Thursday morning's earnings release.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 0.5% to $113.29. Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $110 to $120.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were down 6.6% to $7.61.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 1.3% to $146.10.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares were down 2.1% to $46.17 after the company reported Q3 earnings.
Posted-In: News
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.