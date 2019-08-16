Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's morning trading, 158 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES).
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 10498.46% after reaching its new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:
- Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) stock hit a yearly low of $93.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- Enbridge (OTC: EBGEF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.00 to begin trading.
- Barclays (OTC: BCLYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.60, and later moved down 3.18% over the session.
- Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares were down 0.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.94.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.83%.
- Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.07. Shares then traded down 13.8%.
- Aviva (OTC: AVVIY) stock hit $8.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.68% over the course of the day.
- China Railway (OTC: CWYCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.3% on the day.
- thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) shares moved down 0.68% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.27 to begin trading.
- thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.65% over the rest of the day.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares set a new yearly low of $12.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
- Pearson (OTC: PSORF) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.13% over the course of the day.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.14 on Friday. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.
- Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares fell to $14.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.
- Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKF) shares fell to $14.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.57%.
- Internet Gold-Golden (NASDAQ: IGLD) stock moved up 10498.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.50 to open trading.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) shares were down 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.21.
- Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.35. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Oil Search (OTC: OISHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.55 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.44% on the day.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares moved up 0.94% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.72 to begin trading.
- Aryzta (OTC: ARZTY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.31.
- Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.66%.
- Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares moved down 2.12% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.12 to begin trading.
- Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.43%.
- Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHF) stock hit $2.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.6% over the course of the day.
- Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.7%.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.95, and later moved up 2.09% over the session.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares fell to $10.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.53%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $16.36. Shares then traded down 1.68%.
- G4S (OTC: GFSZY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.30, and later moved down 0.48% over the session.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock moved down 0.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.
- Wacker Chemie (OTC: WKCMF) stock hit $69.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.74% over the course of the day.
- FUJI Media Holdings (OTC: FJTNY) shares moved down 0.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.12 to begin trading.
- Fletcher Building (OTC: FCREY) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.92 today morning. The stock traded down 10.57% over the session.
- KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.32, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Aimia (OTC: GAPFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 4.28% over the session.
- Oi (NYSE: OIBR.C) shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 11.27% on the session.
- Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) stock moved down 0.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.23 to open trading.
- Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.30 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRF) shares fell to $9.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- DNO (OTC: DTNOF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 13.64% for the day.
- Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.82% on the day.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.27. Shares then traded down 2.78%.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares hit a yearly low of $1.39 today morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
- Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $24.04, and later moved down 0.6% over the session.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 1.03% over the session.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares fell to $4.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.94%.
- Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $10.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.27%.
- Geox (OTC: GXSBF) shares fell to $1.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.35%.
- Kelt Exploration (OTC: KELTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.6%.
- Eros International (NYSE: EROS) stock moved down 5.51% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.20 to open trading.
- Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.43 today morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
- Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares were down 6.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.95.
- Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
- National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) shares moved down 0.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $85.70 to begin trading.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.56% over the rest of the day.
- Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares moved down 0.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.42 to begin trading.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares fell to $8.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.19%.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares moved down 16.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.73 to begin trading.
- Orocobre (OTC: OROCF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares set a new yearly low of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.
- Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) stock moved down 0.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.33 to open trading.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares fell to $1.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.03%.
- Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.38%.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares moved up 0.7% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.25 to begin trading.
- Burke & Herbert Bank (OTC: BHRB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2,200.03 on Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit $6.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.09% over the course of the day.
- Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) shares were down 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.79.
- Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $140.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.40 today morning. The stock traded down 2.61% over the session.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.95. Shares then traded up 2.33%.
- Stonemor Partners (NYSE: STON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.04, and later moved up 11.11% over the session.
- Phoenix Life Sciences (OTC: PLSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.92% on the day.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Friday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
- Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.69% over the rest of the day.
- Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: HWCC) stock hit $4.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 0.26%.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock hit $5.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.30, and later moved down 4.0% over the session.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares fell to $0.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell to $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.26%.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.13. Shares then traded down 0.44%.
- School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.91 today morning. The stock traded down 4.92% over the session.
- PHarol SGPS (OTC: PTGCY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 23.56% for the day.
- Stuart Olson (OTC: CUUHF) stock hit $2.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.72% over the course of the day.
- Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.25, and later moved down 1.08% over the session.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.40. Shares then traded down 10.95%.
- Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.13, and later moved down 3.48% over the session.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 2.14%.
- Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Savaria (OTC: SISXF) stock hit a yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock moved up 0.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.91 to open trading.
- Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
- Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.2% over the rest of the day.
- Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.67%.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares moved down 1.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.92 to begin trading.
- GSRX Industries (OTC: GSRX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.
- Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ: OTTW) stock moved down 0.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.51 to open trading.
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock moved down 2.94% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.61 to open trading.
- CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 5.16% for the day.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Conrad Industries (OTC: CNRD) shares hit a yearly low of $11.90 today morning. The stock was down 17.04% on the session.
- Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.27 today morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- Pushfor Investments (OTC: PUSOF) shares moved down 4.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
- Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.91%.
- Grande West (OTC: GWTNF) stock moved down 10.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.86% over the rest of the day.
- Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock hit $1.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: SAUC) stock moved down 7.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.57 to open trading.
- Farmers and Merchants (OTC: FMBN) stock hit a yearly low of $32.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36 today morning. The stock traded down 5.18% over the session.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock moved up 2.96% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
- Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares moved up 12.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading.
- Plateau Energy Metals (OTC: PLUUF) stock moved down 8.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
- Maple Leaf Green World (OTC: MGWFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 24.7% on the session.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
- Talisman Mining (OTC: TLSMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 30.77%.
- Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.51% on the session.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.99%.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10 today morning. The stock traded down 9.66% over the session.
- Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares moved down 2.26% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.95 to begin trading.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.46% on the day.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.3% on the day.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.64, and later moved up 0.6% over the session.
- Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
- Attis Industries (NASDAQ: ATIS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares moved down 8.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares moved down 16.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.75% on the session.
- Diversified Royalty (OTC: BEVFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.98. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) shares fell to $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%.
- Elbit Imaging (OTC: EMITF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Callinex Mines (OTC: CLLXD) shares fell to $0.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.14%.
- Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 39.09% over the course of the day.
- TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Talon International (OTC: TALN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.54% over the rest of the day.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session.
- Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday. The stock was down 8.76% for the day.
- True Nature Holding (OTC: TNTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.4% on the day.
- Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 2.86% over the session.
- Cardero Resource (OTC: CDYCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.26% on the session.
- Willow Biosciences (OTC: CANSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.69% over the rest of the day.
- Wellstar Intl (OTC: WLSI) shares were down 98.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.00099 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Silverton Adventures (OTC: SVAD) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.5% over the course of the day.
- IDDriven (OTC: IDDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
- 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 10.57% for the day.
