Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 11:44am   Comments
During Friday's morning trading, 158 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES).
  • Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 10498.46% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:

  • Siemens (OTC: SMAWF) stock hit a yearly low of $93.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • Enbridge (OTC: EBGEF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.00 to begin trading.
  • Barclays (OTC: BCLYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.60, and later moved down 3.18% over the session.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares were down 0.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.94.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.83%.
  • Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.07. Shares then traded down 13.8%.
  • Aviva (OTC: AVVIY) stock hit $8.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.68% over the course of the day.
  • China Railway (OTC: CWYCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.3% on the day.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) shares moved down 0.68% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.27 to begin trading.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.65% over the rest of the day.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Friday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares set a new yearly low of $12.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
  • Pearson (OTC: PSORF) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.13% over the course of the day.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.14 on Friday. The stock was down 5.59% for the day.
  • Legal & General Group (OTC: LGGNY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares fell to $14.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKF) shares fell to $14.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.57%.
  • Internet Gold-Golden (NASDAQ: IGLD) stock moved up 10498.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.50 to open trading.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) shares were down 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.21.
  • Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.35. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Oil Search (OTC: OISHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.55 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.44% on the day.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) shares moved up 0.94% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.72 to begin trading.
  • Aryzta (OTC: ARZTY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.31.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.66%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) shares moved down 2.12% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.12 to begin trading.
  • Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.43%.
  • Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHF) stock hit $2.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.6% over the course of the day.
  • Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.7%.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.95, and later moved up 2.09% over the session.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares fell to $10.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.53%.
  • Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $16.36. Shares then traded down 1.68%.
  • G4S (OTC: GFSZY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.30, and later moved down 0.48% over the session.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock moved down 0.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.
  • Wacker Chemie (OTC: WKCMF) stock hit $69.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.74% over the course of the day.
  • FUJI Media Holdings (OTC: FJTNY) shares moved down 0.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.12 to begin trading.
  • Fletcher Building (OTC: FCREY) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.92 today morning. The stock traded down 10.57% over the session.
  • KAZ Minerals (OTC: KZMYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.32, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Aimia (OTC: GAPFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 4.28% over the session.
  • Oi (NYSE: OIBR.C) shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 11.27% on the session.
  • Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) stock moved down 0.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.23 to open trading.
  • Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.30 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRF) shares fell to $9.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • DNO (OTC: DTNOF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.24 this morning. The stock was down 13.64% for the day.
  • Dillard's (NYSE: DDS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.06 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.82% on the day.
  • Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.27. Shares then traded down 2.78%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares hit a yearly low of $1.39 today morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $24.04, and later moved down 0.6% over the session.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.44 today morning. The stock traded up 1.03% over the session.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares fell to $4.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.94%.
  • Verso (NYSE: VRS) shares fell to $10.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.27%.
  • Geox (OTC: GXSBF) shares fell to $1.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 19.35%.
  • Kelt Exploration (OTC: KELTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.6%.
  • Eros International (NYSE: EROS) stock moved down 5.51% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.20 to open trading.
  • Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.43 today morning. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
  • Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares were down 6.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.95.
  • Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) shares moved down 0.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $85.70 to begin trading.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares moved down 0.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.42 to begin trading.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares fell to $8.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.19%.
  • Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares moved down 16.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.73 to begin trading.
  • Orocobre (OTC: OROCF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares set a new yearly low of $6.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.
  • Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) stock moved down 0.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.33 to open trading.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares fell to $1.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 5.03%.
  • Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.38%.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares moved up 0.7% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.25 to begin trading.
  • Burke & Herbert Bank (OTC: BHRB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2,200.03 on Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit $6.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.09% over the course of the day.
  • Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) shares were down 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.79.
  • Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $140.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.37%.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.40 today morning. The stock traded down 2.61% over the session.
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.95. Shares then traded up 2.33%.
  • Stonemor Partners (NYSE: STON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.04, and later moved up 11.11% over the session.
  • Phoenix Life Sciences (OTC: PLSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.92% on the day.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Friday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.69% over the rest of the day.
  • Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: HWCC) stock hit $4.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 0.26%.
  • Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock hit $5.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.30, and later moved down 4.0% over the session.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares fell to $0.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell to $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.26%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ: PTMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.13. Shares then traded down 0.44%.
  • School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.91 today morning. The stock traded down 4.92% over the session.
  • PHarol SGPS (OTC: PTGCY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 23.56% for the day.
  • Stuart Olson (OTC: CUUHF) stock hit $2.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.72% over the course of the day.
  • Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.25, and later moved down 1.08% over the session.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.40. Shares then traded down 10.95%.
  • Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.13, and later moved down 3.48% over the session.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 2.14%.
  • Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Savaria (OTC: SISXF) stock hit a yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) stock moved up 0.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.91 to open trading.
  • Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
  • Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.2% over the rest of the day.
  • Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.90 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.67%.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares moved down 1.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.92 to begin trading.
  • GSRX Industries (OTC: GSRX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was down 4.99% on the session.
  • Ottawa Bancorp (NASDAQ: OTTW) stock moved down 0.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.51 to open trading.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock moved down 2.94% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.61 to open trading.
  • CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 5.16% for the day.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Conrad Industries (OTC: CNRD) shares hit a yearly low of $11.90 today morning. The stock was down 17.04% on the session.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.27 today morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
  • Pushfor Investments (OTC: PUSOF) shares moved down 4.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to begin trading.
  • Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.91%.
  • Grande West (OTC: GWTNF) stock moved down 10.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to open trading.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.86% over the rest of the day.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) stock hit $1.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ: SAUC) stock moved down 7.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.57 to open trading.
  • Farmers and Merchants (OTC: FMBN) stock hit a yearly low of $32.00 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.36 today morning. The stock traded down 5.18% over the session.
  • True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock moved up 2.96% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
  • Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares moved up 12.98% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading.
  • Plateau Energy Metals (OTC: PLUUF) stock moved down 8.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.
  • Maple Leaf Green World (OTC: MGWFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 24.7% on the session.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • Talisman Mining (OTC: TLSMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 30.77%.
  • Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.51% on the session.
  • Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.99%.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10 today morning. The stock traded down 9.66% over the session.
  • Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares moved down 2.26% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.95 to begin trading.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.46% on the day.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.3% on the day.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.64, and later moved up 0.6% over the session.
  • Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
  • Attis Industries (NASDAQ: ATIS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Ability (NASDAQ: ABIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares moved down 8.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares moved down 16.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.75% on the session.
  • Diversified Royalty (OTC: BEVFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.98. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) shares fell to $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%.
  • Elbit Imaging (OTC: EMITF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.32 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Callinex Mines (OTC: CLLXD) shares fell to $0.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.14%.
  • Jackpot Digital (OTC: JPOTF) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 39.09% over the course of the day.
  • TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Talon International (OTC: TALN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.54% over the rest of the day.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session.
  • Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Friday. The stock was down 8.76% for the day.
  • True Nature Holding (OTC: TNTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.4% on the day.
  • Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 2.86% over the session.
  • Cardero Resource (OTC: CDYCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 6.26% on the session.
  • Willow Biosciences (OTC: CANSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.69% over the rest of the day.
  • Wellstar Intl (OTC: WLSI) shares were down 98.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.00099 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Silverton Adventures (OTC: SVAD) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.5% over the course of the day.
  • IDDriven (OTC: IDDR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
  • 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday. The stock was down 10.57% for the day.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

