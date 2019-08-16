Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kratos Defense & Security, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares surged 8.6% to $19.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 16, the current rating is at Buy.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares increased by 3.9% to $8.31. The market cap stands at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.
  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

Losers

  • Deere, Inc. (NYSE: DE) stock decreased by 0.7% to $142.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $47.8 billion. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $160.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

