5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock rose 11.5% to $2.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $304.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares increased by 1.8% to $3.92. The market cap seems to be at $465.8 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.90.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $12.14. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on June 10, is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.25.
Losers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) stock plummeted 47.1% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
