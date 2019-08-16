10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) stock rose 119.8% to $8.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $226.6 million.
- Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares increased by 8.6% to $0.76. The market cap stands at $28.5 million.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares increased by 3.1% to $6.13. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 2.8% to $5.83. The market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares surged 2.5% to $2.03. The market cap stands at $320.7 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock surged 2.5% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock rose 2.4% to $0.46. The market cap seems to be at $144.5 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) shares surged 2.4% to $27.99. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) stock declined 5.0% to $2.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock plummeted 1.0% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.8 million. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
