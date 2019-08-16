7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock surged 19.6% to $0.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 15.0% to $1.30.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 5.1% to $156.35. The market cap seems to be at $91.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $180.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares increased by 2.3% to $30.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on August 13, is at Hold, with a price target of $32.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $95.25. The market cap seems to be at $17.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $103.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares surged 1.5% to $5.14. The market cap stands at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock declined 3.1% to $45.70 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $54.00.
