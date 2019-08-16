FreightWaves Begins 2020 FreightTech 100 Award Nomination Process

FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of 24/7 news, data and analytics for the global freight and logistics markets, announces the start of the nomination process for the 2020 FreightTech 100 Awards.

"The 2019 FreightTech 100 Awards were a great success," stated FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller. "More than 500 companies were nominated for the awards, and those selected were among the most innovative and dedicated companies in the industry. I am certain that the 2020 Awards will be even better!"

The FreightTech 100 recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in freight. In 2019, an independent panel of judges narrowed the more than 500 nominations to 100 companies that comprised the inaugural FreightTech 100. Those 100 companies were then judged by the external panel, with voting conducted and overseen by accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM). The 2019 panel included industry executives, academics and investors, all of whom ranked their top 25 companies in the FreightTech 100 on a 1-25 point basis. Another external panel of judges will follow a similar path, reviewing each of the entries and developing the 2020 FreightTech 100.

As in 2019, the companies receiving the most votes will comprise the FreightTech 25. The FreightTech 25 will be announced at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago, which takes place November 12-13, 2019. In addition, the top five companies will receive special recognition. In 2019, the top five companies in the FreightTech 25 were (in alphabetical order) Amazon, Convoy, J.B. Hunt, project44 and Tesla.

"On behalf the FreightTech 100, I encourage companies to nominate themselves or nominate other companies they feel are deserving of consideration," said FreightWaves Executive Vice President of Freight Futures and Events Arlen Stark. "A benefit of being a member of the FreightTech 100 and FreightTech 25 is the opportunity to use the award ‘shield' in a company's marketing and public relations efforts. Many of the 2019 winners have been displaying those shields proudly, and we anticipate that the 2020 winners will do the same thing!"

The nomination deadline for the FreightTech 100 is October 5th, 2019. Individuals can submit as many nominations as they want here. All required fields must be completed in order for a nomination to be considered for the FreightTech 100. FreightWaves and KSM are the only companies active in freight not eligible for nomination. Nominated companies that are innovating in freight will be considered for the FreightTech 100.

Once the FreightTech 100 is compiled, the FreightTech 25 will be determined by a simple points system based on how each voter ranks the industry's most innovative and/or disruptive companies. A company receives 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second and so on through to the 25th company, which receives one point. The rankings are set by listing each company's point totals from highest to lowest. The mathematical formula is the same as the one used for the Amway College Football Coaches Poll, the AP Pro32 rankings and the AP Top 25 rankings for men's and women's college basketball.

