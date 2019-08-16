Market Overview

75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 5:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) shares surged 68.7% to close at $14.00 on Thursday after the company confirmed discussions with VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) regarding a potential acquisition of Pivotal.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) jumped 28.2% to close at $11.46 after the company reported in-line Q2 earnings.
  • Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) rose 22.4% to close at $15.12 after Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $21.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 20% to close at $16.10.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 17% to close at $3.92.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 15.6% to close at $18.46.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 15.5% to close at $8.14 after gaining 15.76% on Wednesday.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) gained 15% to close at $7.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: EDN) shares rose 15% to close at $7.43.
  • Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) gained 14.2% to close at $42.82.
  • China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) rose 14.1% to close at $2.35.
  • Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) surged 13.3% to close at $3.92.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 13% to close at $3.04 following Q2 earnings.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 12.8% to close at $2.55.
  • PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) gained 12.8% to close at $3.43.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 12.4% to close at $2.22 following Q3 results.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 12.3% to close at $18.25 on continued momentum after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales up from last year.
  • LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) climbed 12.2% to close at $12.48 following Q4 results.
  • Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) gained 12.2% to close at $17.26.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 12% to close at $23.08 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 11.9% to close at $3.10 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) climbed 10.8% to close at $43.76.
  • Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 10.7% to close at $24.47 after falling 14.17% on Wednesday.
  • Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) gained 10.5% to close at $23.75 following Q1 results.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares jumped 9.9% to close at $47.81.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 9.6% to close at $6.62.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 8.8% to close at $2.97.
  • Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) gained 7.7% to close at $10.06.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 6.8% to close at $0.1570 after the company reported Q2 EPS up from last year.
  • Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) shares rose 6.1% to close at $112.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) gained 6.1% to close at $69.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
  • GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) rose 5.9% to close at $4.48. JP Morgan upgraded GAIN Capital from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $5.5 to $6.
  • China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) shares rose 5% to close at $41.80.

Losers

  • Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares tumbled 44.5% to close at $4.59 on Thursday after the company reported weak Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) dropped 42.7% to close at $4.84 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 39.4% to close at $1.88 following Q1 earnings. The company posted quarterly loss of $1.82 per share on sales of $670.165 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dropped 29.8% to close at $2.05 after climbing 61.33% on Wednesday.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) fell 23.6% to close at $4.89 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares fell 23.1% to close at $0.06 after the company priced its common stock offering of ~28.57 million shares at $0.07 per share.
  • Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) dropped 22.2% to close at $19.45 after reporting downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dipped 22.1% to close at $2.51 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 20.2% to close at $1.66.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dipped 18% to close at $4.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dropped 16.5% to close at $1.72.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) fell 14.9% to close at $4.51.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dropped 14.6% to close at $1.75.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled 14.4% to close at $27.34 after the company reported Q1 earnings. Canopy's first-quarter net loss rose from CA$90.9 million a year ago to CA$1.281 billion.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) dropped 14.1% to close at $22.85.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) dipped 13.5% to close at $3.00.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.93.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) slipped 13.3% to close at $2.60 following Q2 results.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dropped 13.2% to close at $3.54.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) tumbled 13.2% to close at $5.73.
  • Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) fell 13.1% to close at $15.45 after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dropped 12.9% to close at $2.22.
  • Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dipped 12.9% to close at $1.75 after reporting CEO transition.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) dropped 12% to close at $9.41.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 11.9% to close at $4.09 following a clinical readout from the company. Mallinckrodt announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 study dubbed CONFIRM that evaluated the efficacy and safety of terlipressin in 300 adults with hepatorenal syndrome type 1, or HRS-1.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 11.5% to close at $144.20.
  • Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares declined 11.5% to close at $1.93.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) fell 11.4% to close at $5.52.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 11.3% to close at $8.01 after Harry Markopolos issued a negative report on the company's accounting he alleged the company's cash situation is far worse than disclosed. The company denied his allegations as entirely false and misleading.
  • GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) fell 11.2% to close at $1.91 following Q2 results.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 10.7% to close at $2.17.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) slipped 10.3% to close at $5.24.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 10.1% to close at $1.95.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 10% to close at $35.12 after dropping 15.17% on Wednesday.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) dipped 9.8% to close at $12.12.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 9.7% to close at $14.39.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) dipped 9.7% to close at $7.02.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares fell 8.6% to close at $46.25. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 7.5% to close at $1.98.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 7.5% to close at $3.80 after reporting first-half results.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 7% to close at $142.35. VMware is in discussions with Pivotal regarding potential acquisition of Pivotal for $15 per share in cash.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) fell 5.9% to close at $4.77.

