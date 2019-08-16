Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 4:19am   Comments
  • The housing starts report for July is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services report for the second quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

